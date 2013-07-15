Jul 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 76,500.67 million rupees Open interest* : 1,800,950 Total Traded Quantity : 1,239,807 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.1125 78.7075 78.1125 78.2125 59616 3661.32 46712 7247 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.4500 78.9800 78.4275 78.5400 25106 1064.80 13535 1801 EURINR 26-Sep-13 78.8000 79.2125 78.6500 78.6500 2243 14.69 186 39 EURINR 28-Apr-14 79.3400 79.3400 79.3400 79.3400 53 0.08 1 1 EURINR 28-May-14 79.5400 80.0000 79.5400 79.7700 52 0.16 2 2 EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.9900 80.9900 80.9900 80.9900 9 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 90.6550 91.0500 90.2850 90.3900 25483 2339.57 25814 5756 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 90.9950 91.3250 90.5825 90.6725 6000 145.52 1602 511 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 91.3500 91.5000 90.8500 91.0850 1112 6.20 68 15 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 91.4000 91.4000 91.4000 91.4000 340 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 91.2500 91.2500 91.2500 91.2500 50 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 92.0300 92.0300 92.0300 92.0300 18 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 60.4200 60.6975 59.9075 59.9825 13554 1157.60 19197 4034 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 60.7550 60.9000 60.1500 60.2000 1429 51.06 844 373 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 60.5500 60.5500 60.4800 60.4800 82 0.12 2 2 USDINR 29-Jul-13 60.0475 60.2425 59.8150 60.0350 983861 59846.70 996147 50067 USDINR 28-Aug-13 60.1900 60.4800 60.0350 60.2650 276139 3357.01 55662 3482 USDINR 26-Sep-13 60.7475 60.7475 60.3675 60.5025 135240 1918.32 31691 1029 USDINR 29-Oct-13 60.8000 61.5500 60.5025 60.6175 71943 2444.76 40291 937 USDINR 27-Nov-13 60.8100 61.0850 60.7450 60.9550 35318 215.99 3550 126 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.1150 61.3975 61.0250 61.1375 51165 173.11 2833 119 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.6125 61.6125 61.3500 61.3900 25287 5.95 97 5 USDINR 26-Feb-14 61.7800 61.7800 61.6000 61.7000 11196 2.03 33 3 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.8000 62.0000 61.8000 62.0000 28153 74.69 1206 44 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.3300 62.4650 62.0500 62.2725 23150 4.42 71 19 USDINR 28-May-14 62.9000 62.9000 62.3500 62.3850 19926 6.31 101 24 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.8800 62.8800 62.5500 62.5500 4425 9.91 158 38 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)