Jul 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 88,799.43 million rupees Open interest* : 1,745,539 Total Traded Quantity : 1,441,051 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 77.7950 77.9000 77.2400 77.8150 54766 5892.37 75811 12239 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.2100 78.2550 77.6500 78.1725 30834 1780.59 22794 2799 EURINR 26-Sep-13 78.4000 78.4500 78.0775 78.3275 2254 5.17 66 29 EURINR 29-Oct-13 78.7000 78.7000 78.7000 78.7000 849 0.08 1 1 EURINR 27-Nov-13 79.0000 79.0000 79.0000 79.0000 262 0.08 1 1 EURINR 29-Jan-14 79.0125 79.0125 79.0125 79.0125 182 0.08 1 1 EURINR 28-Apr-14 78.8000 78.8000 78.8000 78.8000 54 0.08 1 1 EURINR 28-May-14 78.9000 80.0100 78.9000 79.4000 52 0.40 5 4 EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.0100 80.0100 80.0100 80.0100 9 0.32 4 2 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 90.2600 90.2600 89.3525 89.6000 26557 3282.63 36591 8943 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 90.1750 90.4175 89.6600 89.9925 8467 667.01 7395 1604 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 90.5000 90.6000 90.1250 90.1250 1139 6.42 71 18 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 90.5500 90.5500 90.5400 90.5400 334 0.54 6 2 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 59.7500 59.9000 59.2025 59.6975 12395 1141.50 19142 4351 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 59.7075 60.0025 58.7400 59.8925 1493 36.99 618 249 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 60.0000 60.1100 60.0000 60.1000 81 1.08 18 7 USDINR 29-Jul-13 59.1775 59.5700 59.0600 59.2875 924570 66304.61 1116588 55473 USDINR 28-Aug-13 59.7600 59.9475 59.3325 59.5625 287138 6729.25 112804 5307 USDINR 26-Sep-13 60.2500 60.4000 59.1600 59.8250 126379 1855.38 30982 1419 USDINR 29-Oct-13 60.1025 60.2100 59.8000 60.0700 70133 625.83 10415 546 USDINR 27-Nov-13 60.3000 60.8500 60.1600 60.3250 34300 301.60 5000 326 USDINR 27-Dec-13 60.7525 60.9400 60.2500 60.6800 51434 88.67 1464 122 USDINR 29-Jan-14 60.9800 61.0000 60.8500 61.0000 25284 0.67 11 5 USDINR 26-Feb-14 61.1000 61.3000 61.0000 61.0000 11196 6.25 102 9 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.5100 61.6500 61.3000 61.5000 28153 8.97 146 26 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.6425 61.7775 61.5975 61.7300 22769 25.99 421 25 USDINR 28-May-14 61.8500 62.2000 61.8000 61.9500 19839 5.70 92 28 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.3000 62.4100 62.1000 62.1725 4616 31.20 501 25 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)