Jul 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 70,769.19 million rupees Open interest* : 1,708,174 Total Traded Quantity : 1,144,869 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.2100 78.4550 78.0600 78.1475 52879 3741.26 47809 8391 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.5525 78.8150 78.4500 78.5075 35382 857.30 10900 1595 EURINR 26-Sep-13 78.8750 79.0375 78.7000 78.8500 3078 70.96 900 109 EURINR 29-Oct-13 79.1100 79.1400 79.0000 79.0300 897 6.09 77 12 EURINR 27-Nov-13 79.1825 79.2200 79.0775 79.0775 262 1.82 23 4 EURINR 27-Dec-13 79.3500 79.5000 79.3500 79.5000 321 0.16 2 2 EURINR 29-Jan-14 79.2100 79.5000 79.2100 79.5000 485 0.16 2 2 EURINR 28-Apr-14 80.3900 80.3900 80.1000 80.1000 57 0.16 2 2 EURINR 28-May-14 80.4900 80.4900 80.2500 80.2500 56 0.16 2 2 EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.7000 80.9900 80.7000 80.9900 9 0.40 5 5 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 90.8400 90.9600 90.4075 90.7625 26831 2880.43 31748 7090 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 91.0025 91.3200 90.8225 91.1875 12187 734.35 8058 1776 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 91.3700 91.5600 91.0750 91.5325 1168 2.83 31 14 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 59.8000 59.9650 59.5000 59.5875 13141 1259.49 21095 4204 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 60.1500 60.1875 59.7450 59.8050 1659 34.68 579 271 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 60.0200 60.0200 60.0200 60.0200 83 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Jul-13 59.5225 59.9225 59.5225 59.6625 871057 54386.63 910604 48532 USDINR 28-Aug-13 59.9000 60.1900 59.8000 59.9250 302157 4819.77 80344 4220 USDINR 26-Sep-13 60.2000 60.4325 60.0850 60.1800 120355 1620.18 26893 1039 USDINR 29-Oct-13 60.4400 60.6975 60.3325 60.4600 68440 146.59 2424 259 USDINR 27-Nov-13 60.7075 60.9300 60.6000 60.7100 33858 95.67 1576 103 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.0000 61.2000 60.9400 61.0575 52266 67.69 1109 55 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.3000 61.4500 61.1700 61.3500 25211 13.85 226 13 USDINR 26-Feb-14 61.5000 61.7100 61.4000 61.4000 11187 2.10 34 7 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.7000 62.1000 61.5850 61.5850 28098 14.25 230 38 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.2000 62.3250 62.0000 62.2650 22640 10.33 166 13 USDINR 28-May-14 62.2500 62.4900 62.2500 62.4275 19787 1.31 21 4 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.5025 62.5500 62.3300 62.4500 4623 0.50 8 7 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)