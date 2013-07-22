Jul 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 61,474.18 million rupees Open interest* : 1,732,451 Total Traded Quantity : 986,461 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 77.8825 78.6975 77.8825 78.6025 48537 3346.28 42707 6926 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.8875 79.0525 78.4425 78.9425 43092 937.97 11910 1623 EURINR 26-Sep-13 78.4500 79.2800 78.4500 79.2450 3906 35.96 455 97 EURINR 29-Oct-13 79.0000 79.4775 79.0000 79.4150 1035 2.22 28 4 EURINR 27-Nov-13 79.6375 79.6375 79.6375 79.6375 262 0.08 1 1 EURINR 27-Dec-13 79.9800 79.9800 79.9800 79.9800 321 0.08 1 1 EURINR 26-Feb-14 79.7100 79.7100 79.7100 79.7100 66 0.08 1 1 EURINR 28-May-14 79.7000 80.9900 79.7000 80.3450 59 0.16 2 2 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 90.9475 92.7000 90.7225 91.4650 26894 4134.05 45379 7169 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 91.2775 92.0625 91.1850 91.9650 16018 578.08 6308 1387 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 91.7000 92.3800 91.5100 92.2175 1193 5.14 56 19 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 92.2975 92.2975 92.0000 92.2025 426 5.34 58 7 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 59.8875 59.8875 59.3650 59.6775 10061 1243.07 20885 3954 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 59.8075 60.0400 59.6500 59.9925 2860 166.48 2783 753 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 60.0000 60.1025 59.8900 60.1025 85 0.54 9 7 USDINR 29-Jul-13 59.3975 59.7175 59.2500 59.6675 857813 41082.35 690227 35888 USDINR 28-Aug-13 59.7725 59.9725 59.6125 59.9400 336986 6633.35 110952 4844 USDINR 26-Sep-13 59.9500 60.2300 59.8800 60.1975 120677 1892.04 31493 954 USDINR 29-Oct-13 60.2025 60.5000 60.1525 60.4225 67278 330.83 5487 194 USDINR 27-Nov-13 60.4200 60.7700 60.4025 60.7700 35259 329.00 5430 133 USDINR 27-Dec-13 60.7500 61.0000 60.7000 60.9525 52693 346.57 5693 141 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.2500 61.3225 61.1625 61.3225 20394 367.88 6006 73 USDINR 26-Feb-14 61.2675 61.5000 61.2675 61.3500 11200 5.10 83 26 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.6325 61.6325 61.5500 61.5500 27969 4.99 81 3 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.6000 61.9000 61.6000 61.9000 22636 0.49 8 4 USDINR 28-May-14 62.0500 62.2750 61.9000 62.2000 19757 6.76 109 9 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.0200 63.0200 62.2000 62.4825 4974 19.29 309 17 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)