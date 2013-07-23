Jul 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 63,012.42 million rupees Open interest* : 1,702,522 Total Traded Quantity : 1,014,908 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.5375 78.9175 78.4775 78.8225 43750 3853.30 48922 7098 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.9025 79.2550 78.8800 79.1675 48576 1096.79 13860 1951 EURINR 26-Sep-13 79.1500 79.4800 79.1500 79.4450 4229 53.41 673 78 EURINR 29-Oct-13 79.6900 79.7000 79.6900 79.7000 1070 2.79 35 2 EURINR 27-Nov-13 80.0000 80.0000 80.0000 80.0000 262 0.08 1 1 EURINR 27-Dec-13 80.0000 80.0000 80.0000 80.0000 330 0.72 9 1 EURINR 26-Feb-14 80.2000 80.2000 80.2000 80.2000 66 0.08 1 1 EURINR 27-Mar-14 80.3000 80.3000 80.3000 80.3000 35 0.08 1 1 EURINR 28-May-14 80.9900 80.9900 80.9900 80.9900 60 0.08 1 1 EURINR 26-Jun-14 81.6900 81.6900 81.3000 81.3000 6 0.16 2 2 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 91.4550 91.9125 91.4450 91.8300 25766 2396.04 26117 5138 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 91.9075 92.3750 91.9075 92.3150 18014 823.63 8931 1800 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 92.3800 92.6500 92.3275 92.5925 1327 16.47 178 42 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 92.7500 92.7500 92.7500 92.7500 427 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 93.0000 93.0000 93.0000 93.0000 11 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 93.5000 93.5000 93.5000 93.5000 4 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 59.7000 60.1600 59.7000 59.8525 10002 1532.36 25563 4657 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 60.0875 60.4375 60.0525 60.1175 3139 218.98 3638 999 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 60.6000 60.6000 60.6000 60.6000 85 0.12 2 2 USDINR 29-Jul-13 59.4450 59.8725 59.4000 59.8225 818023 46493.95 778444 40076 USDINR 28-Aug-13 59.7125 60.1200 59.6725 60.0700 347921 5187.09 86449 4937 USDINR 26-Sep-13 59.9500 60.3825 59.9500 60.3200 116743 982.38 16294 760 USDINR 29-Oct-13 60.3900 60.6275 60.3700 60.5875 67741 97.90 1617 82 USDINR 27-Nov-13 60.6600 60.8975 60.6600 60.8350 35065 47.14 775 45 USDINR 27-Dec-13 60.9000 61.2200 60.7200 61.1450 52626 144.40 2361 97 USDINR 29-Jan-14 60.5000 61.5000 60.5000 61.5000 20508 7.56 123 8 USDINR 26-Feb-14 61.6000 61.6000 61.6000 61.6000 11200 1.29 21 2 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.9300 62.0400 61.8000 62.0400 28027 12.96 209 7 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.2000 62.2000 62.2000 62.2000 22701 6.22 100 2 USDINR 28-May-14 62.3000 62.5000 62.3000 62.5000 19857 6.29 101 2 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.5375 62.8000 62.4500 62.6100 4951 29.86 477 38 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)