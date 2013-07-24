Jul 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 109,563.36 million rupees Open interest* : 1,684,868 Total Traded Quantity : 1,796,224 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.6025 78.7450 78.1600 78.2450 38319 3538.27 45102 8048 EURINR 28-Aug-13 79.0125 79.1000 78.6000 78.6825 50926 1097.18 13913 2343 EURINR 26-Sep-13 79.2600 79.2925 78.9500 78.9750 4495 79.66 1007 137 EURINR 29-Oct-13 79.3500 79.4500 79.3000 79.3000 1065 1.90 24 12 EURINR 27-Dec-13 79.4300 79.7025 79.4300 79.7025 331 0.16 2 2 EURINR 29-Jan-14 80.1100 80.1100 80.1100 80.1100 483 1.76 22 5 EURINR 26-Feb-14 80.3100 80.3100 80.3100 80.3100 65 0.08 1 1 EURINR 28-May-14 80.4200 80.4200 80.4200 80.4200 61 0.08 1 1 EURINR 26-Jun-14 81.3800 81.3800 81.3800 81.3800 6 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 91.5475 91.5925 90.6600 90.7200 20696 3453.52 37893 8223 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 92.0000 92.0650 91.2400 91.2975 20929 1169.78 12755 2184 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 92.2275 92.3000 91.6000 91.6575 1471 67.44 734 105 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 92.3000 92.3975 92.2500 92.2500 351 7.20 78 7 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 93.1975 93.1975 93.1975 93.1975 60 0.19 2 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 93.1700 93.1700 93.1700 93.1700 1 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 59.7000 59.8250 59.0600 59.1125 9783 1398.29 23529 4772 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 60.0000 60.1225 59.3875 59.4425 3403 174.02 2918 920 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 60.2500 60.2500 59.6100 59.9500 87 0.84 14 10 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 60.0000 60.0000 60.0000 60.0000 56 0.18 3 1 USDINR 29-Jul-13 59.5100 59.6450 59.0475 59.1100 717687 70769.04 1193147 57932 USDINR 28-Aug-13 59.8000 59.8975 59.3650 59.4350 428241 19970.54 335088 14108 USDINR 26-Sep-13 60.1125 60.1600 59.6875 59.7425 124032 3499.11 58436 2357 USDINR 29-Oct-13 60.3000 60.4300 60.0325 60.0700 72420 2073.41 34453 1158 USDINR 27-Nov-13 60.6150 60.6600 60.3450 60.3975 35378 882.22 14585 576 USDINR 27-Dec-13 60.9000 60.9800 60.6800 60.7025 50491 577.17 9490 604 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.2700 61.3175 61.0000 61.0000 17797 570.35 9313 162 USDINR 26-Feb-14 61.4000 61.4000 61.2125 61.3500 11201 0.49 8 8 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.7525 61.8000 61.6000 61.7000 27892 27.76 450 27 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.0000 62.1200 61.9025 61.9300 22351 66.26 1067 25 USDINR 28-May-14 62.2500 62.3200 62.1050 62.1050 19753 87.89 1411 56 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.3000 62.7800 60.3000 62.4500 5037 48.40 776 89 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)