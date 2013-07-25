Jul 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 103,989.88 million rupees Open interest* : 1,556,571 Total Traded Quantity : 1,699,321 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.3150 78.4500 77.7150 78.0200 31072 5287.01 67808 10107 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.7875 78.8500 78.1375 78.4425 55220 1693.51 21597 3428 EURINR 26-Sep-13 79.0500 79.1800 78.4425 78.7550 4661 105.11 1336 217 EURINR 29-Oct-13 79.0000 79.2225 78.8000 79.1450 1049 2.92 37 22 EURINR 27-Mar-14 80.5000 80.5000 80.5000 80.5000 35 0.32 4 1 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 90.7900 91.0700 90.1975 90.3725 16880 3886.33 42932 8693 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 91.4550 91.5975 90.7950 90.9225 21256 1072.58 11769 2536 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 92.4900 92.4900 91.1600 91.2650 1509 25.45 278 81 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 91.7100 91.9500 91.6000 91.7000 347 0.92 10 7 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 92.2000 92.2000 92.2000 92.2000 59 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 93.5000 93.5100 93.5000 93.5100 15 0.19 2 2 GBPINR 28-May-14 93.2000 93.2000 93.2000 93.2000 13 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 93.5000 93.5000 93.5000 93.5000 1 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 59.1550 60.0025 58.8500 59.4075 8655 1465.04 24761 5576 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 59.6025 59.9500 59.1225 59.6550 3897 319.81 5378 1412 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 59.6000 60.0600 59.3800 59.9300 93 4.72 79 41 USDINR 29-Jul-13 59.3025 59.4250 58.8100 59.1275 568702 71469.63 1209793 57247 USDINR 28-Aug-13 59.7500 59.7500 59.1400 59.4150 453469 14426.80 242920 15208 USDINR 26-Sep-13 59.9300 60.0150 59.4625 59.7125 126633 2903.95 48616 2589 USDINR 29-Oct-13 60.2500 60.3500 59.8200 60.0525 73966 515.86 8593 522 USDINR 27-Nov-13 60.5600 60.7000 60.1500 60.3600 34949 679.05 11268 279 USDINR 27-Dec-13 60.7800 61.0325 60.5100 60.7350 50149 89.27 1471 207 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.2700 61.3900 60.9600 61.1525 17690 9.77 160 28 USDINR 26-Feb-14 61.6000 61.6000 61.0400 61.2100 11221 2.21 36 5 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.8525 61.9000 61.4600 61.7000 27904 7.96 129 9 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.0025 62.1000 61.7075 62.1000 22351 7.49 121 6 USDINR 28-May-14 62.3500 62.3500 61.9500 62.3400 19738 8.53 137 13 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.7000 62.7000 62.2500 62.5500 5037 5.17 83 14 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)