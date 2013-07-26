Jul 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 95,634.99 million rupees Open interest* : 1,478,997 Total Traded Quantity : 1,567,012 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.1200 78.4100 77.9850 78.3575 26839 4043.27 51673 7183 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.5000 78.8100 78.3900 78.7725 62210 2035.74 25884 4582 EURINR 26-Sep-13 78.8025 79.1075 78.7000 79.0725 5184 74.94 949 175 EURINR 29-Oct-13 78.9500 79.3700 78.9500 79.3000 1185 14.55 184 18 EURINR 27-Dec-13 79.9700 79.9700 79.9700 79.9700 331 0.08 1 1 EURINR 29-Jan-14 79.3700 79.8050 79.3700 79.7975 482 0.88 11 6 EURINR 27-Mar-14 80.4000 80.5000 80.4000 80.5000 131 8.85 110 12 EURINR 28-May-14 80.9900 80.9900 80.4625 80.4625 64 0.24 3 3 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 90.4500 91.0425 90.3850 90.9775 12825 3252.84 35860 6848 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 91.1525 91.5200 90.9200 91.4625 24899 1273.19 13959 3002 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 91.4500 91.9125 91.2800 91.8300 1569 18.79 205 43 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 91.7000 92.0500 91.0100 92.0500 472 12.10 132 25 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 59.5200 59.9800 59.4400 59.9025 5274 1575.24 26385 5202 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 59.7800 60.2775 59.7325 60.1925 4319 335.13 5588 1703 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 60.6175 60.6175 59.7300 60.4350 101 5.42 90 32 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 60.4500 60.8000 60.2025 60.5100 65 1.03 17 12 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 61.2000 61.2000 61.2000 61.2000 1 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.8900 59.0950 58.7175 59.0425 442501 60431.77 1025653 46669 USDINR 28-Aug-13 59.2800 59.3800 59.0275 59.3275 494599 19660.38 331985 17252 USDINR 26-Sep-13 59.4600 59.6600 59.3425 59.6075 131974 1661.27 27928 1442 USDINR 29-Oct-13 59.8000 59.9825 59.7000 59.9550 73687 454.88 7597 450 USDINR 27-Nov-13 60.1375 60.3375 60.0250 60.3250 37099 374.20 6214 251 USDINR 27-Dec-13 60.5000 60.7200 60.4000 60.6825 49800 263.40 4352 283 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.0000 61.0525 60.7500 60.9200 17006 91.40 1501 67 USDINR 26-Feb-14 61.4000 61.4000 61.1525 61.1525 11221 0.74 12 7 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.2500 61.6975 61.2500 61.5525 27859 3.32 54 13 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.0000 62.0500 61.5500 61.7750 22350 0.56 9 9 USDINR 28-May-14 62.0000 62.3350 62.0000 62.3350 19913 29.38 473 18 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.4200 62.4375 62.2000 62.3725 5037 11.35 182 18 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)