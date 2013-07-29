Jul 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 124,527.53 million rupees Open interest* : 1,579,778 Total Traded Quantity : 2,013,344 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.4200 78.8525 78.4200 78.7050 10082 3579.68 45496 5117 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.8500 79.3450 78.8175 79.2300 82983 5564.35 70322 9730 EURINR 26-Sep-13 79.2475 79.6300 79.2475 79.5400 7367 395.68 4982 657 EURINR 29-Oct-13 79.5200 79.8700 79.5175 79.8350 1483 28.93 363 41 EURINR 27-Nov-13 79.8900 80.1800 79.8900 80.1800 324 5.04 63 9 EURINR 27-Dec-13 80.3900 80.4000 80.3000 80.3900 339 1.13 14 8 EURINR 29-Jan-14 80.7900 80.7900 80.4050 80.4050 483 0.16 2 2 EURINR 26-Feb-14 81.4000 81.4000 81.4000 81.4000 65 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 90.9325 91.2550 90.9325 91.1150 8861 1915.00 21017 2896 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 91.5975 92.0950 91.3925 91.8500 38420 3972.64 43292 7545 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 91.9475 92.4200 91.7900 92.2850 4188 603.43 6542 966 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 92.3000 92.6500 92.3000 92.6400 535 9.80 106 19 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 92.6000 92.9000 92.6000 92.9000 63 0.37 4 4 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 60.3600 60.5975 60.3600 60.5550 3353 791.74 13082 1923 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 60.5425 61.0475 60.5425 60.9925 8209 1304.95 21423 5199 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 61.1975 61.3000 60.9650 61.2625 420 36.99 605 152 USDINR 29-Jul-13 59.3750 59.3750 59.1250 59.2700 331392 35760.65 603684 19051 USDINR 28-Aug-13 59.1550 59.8000 59.1550 59.6550 670922 62366.89 1046568 46663 USDINR 26-Sep-13 59.7100 60.0750 59.7025 59.9100 143650 4257.15 71099 3273 USDINR 29-Oct-13 60.0000 60.4150 60.0000 60.2675 76362 1210.48 20092 1057 USDINR 27-Nov-13 60.4250 60.7350 60.3525 60.5650 35787 910.97 15028 583 USDINR 27-Dec-13 60.7500 61.1500 60.7000 60.9200 50103 1048.48 17196 589 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.1800 61.4700 61.1625 61.2525 17730 270.08 4403 106 USDINR 26-Feb-14 61.7000 61.7000 61.5450 61.6325 11196 1.91 31 4 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.7500 61.9000 61.7500 61.8675 27860 309.93 5011 9 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.9025 62.2500 61.9025 62.1500 22350 154.88 2502 3 USDINR 28-May-14 62.4500 62.4500 62.1200 62.4150 19913 6.81 109 11 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.5500 62.7500 62.4100 62.4100 5038 0.25 4 4 USDINR 29-Jul-14 62.9975 63.0000 62.7000 62.7350 300 19.09 303 7 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)