Aug 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 98,043.19 million rupees Open interest* : 1,301,059 Total Traded Quantity : 1,554,998 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Aug-13 80.9175 81.1975 80.1725 80.3425 80746 6457.26 80010 9348 EURINR 26-Sep-13 81.3000 81.9900 80.5250 80.6900 12103 469.37 5798 875 EURINR 29-Oct-13 81.8000 81.8300 80.9000 81.0425 2629 55.87 686 100 EURINR 27-Nov-13 81.7000 82.0000 81.7000 82.0000 495 0.16 2 2 EURINR 27-Dec-13 81.8025 82.2500 81.8025 82.2500 322 0.58 7 3 EURINR 29-Jan-14 82.0150 82.0150 82.0150 82.0150 608 0.82 10 1 EURINR 26-Feb-14 83.0125 83.0125 83.0125 83.0125 66 0.08 1 1 EURINR 28-Apr-14 83.0000 83.0000 83.0000 83.0000 54 1.33 16 1 EURINR 28-May-14 82.9900 82.9900 82.9900 82.9900 65 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 92.6000 92.8625 92.0050 92.4050 37115 4282.78 46300 7600 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 92.9175 93.3150 92.4500 92.9225 5431 217.00 2337 524 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 93.0725 93.5775 93.0000 93.4950 841 3.18 34 14 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 93.7500 93.7500 93.5000 93.5000 216 0.66 7 3 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 62.1275 62.2425 61.2650 61.4300 8992 1807.13 29252 5642 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 62.3000 62.4200 61.5425 61.6625 596 48.43 781 207 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 62.7000 62.7000 62.0000 62.0000 71 1.25 20 7 USDINR 28-Aug-13 61.0400 61.2125 60.5575 60.6800 720398 74547.24 1224606 63757 USDINR 26-Sep-13 61.2000 61.5000 60.8700 61.0025 153311 5367.16 87760 4230 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.5925 61.8000 61.2250 61.3500 83532 2171.58 35301 1445 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.0175 62.1125 61.5800 61.7050 37496 1740.52 28108 905 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.2250 62.4600 61.9350 62.0075 50332 682.31 10964 475 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.5500 62.7550 62.2500 62.3500 19433 112.87 1805 113 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.0000 63.1000 62.5200 62.6250 11197 12.69 202 8 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.2000 63.4500 62.7475 62.9625 27824 29.68 469 38 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.5500 63.7500 63.1200 63.3475 22539 25.47 401 24 USDINR 28-May-14 63.8350 64.1000 63.3500 63.5700 19189 4.80 75 18 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.0300 64.0300 63.8900 64.0000 5136 0.51 8 5 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.0000 64.5500 63.9000 63.9100 322 2.38 37 8 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)