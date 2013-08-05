Aug 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 86,486.49 million rupees Open interest* : 1,312,258 Total Traded Quantity : 1,368,027 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Aug-13 81.3000 81.4575 80.9350 81.2950 77380 5306.13 65319 8375 EURINR 26-Sep-13 81.5675 81.8000 81.2800 81.6725 15991 515.38 6317 951 EURINR 29-Oct-13 81.9500 82.1475 81.6575 82.0650 2915 49.34 602 53 EURINR 27-Nov-13 82.2000 82.2000 82.0500 82.0500 487 0.33 4 2 EURINR 27-Dec-13 82.5000 82.5000 82.5000 82.5000 322 0.08 1 1 EURINR 26-Feb-14 81.5100 83.1500 81.5100 83.1500 71 0.50 6 3 EURINR 27-Mar-14 83.3500 83.5000 83.3500 83.4500 156 2.50 30 5 EURINR 28-Apr-14 83.6500 83.7000 83.6500 83.7000 71 0.59 7 2 EURINR 26-Jun-14 83.9900 83.9900 83.9900 83.9900 6 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 93.5000 94.2100 93.2575 94.0275 38624 3439.96 36708 7557 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 94.1550 94.6375 93.7100 94.4500 6471 322.21 3423 760 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 94.3000 94.8900 94.0150 94.7300 1018 14.38 152 45 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 94.5000 95.0000 94.5000 95.0000 252 1.80 19 6 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 95.3000 95.4000 95.3000 95.4000 10 0.19 2 2 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 62.0000 62.3500 61.7875 62.2175 8774 1671.66 26929 4583 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 62.2825 62.6150 62.0900 62.4875 596 33.47 537 148 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 62.4200 62.7000 62.4200 62.7000 80 0.75 12 3 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 62.5000 63.4000 62.5000 63.1000 0 4.40 70 4 USDINR 28-Aug-13 61.3250 61.3475 60.9325 61.2850 709840 70447.15 1151979 55021 USDINR 26-Sep-13 61.5525 61.6400 61.2300 61.5800 166370 3340.25 54353 3431 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.9200 61.9775 61.5675 61.9200 88456 975.49 15785 798 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.1000 62.3075 61.9350 62.2700 37683 244.56 3935 265 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.5450 62.6500 62.3000 62.6025 50980 56.99 912 137 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.8250 63.0000 62.6300 62.9250 19962 31.28 498 53 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.1025 63.3175 63.1025 63.1800 11201 14.85 235 18 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.2100 63.8425 63.2100 63.4300 27821 7.93 125 15 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.0000 64.1800 63.7500 64.1800 22516 3.20 50 15 USDINR 28-May-14 64.4800 64.5150 63.9000 64.4700 19154 0.83 13 6 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.6000 64.6575 64.6000 64.6575 4615 0.13 2 2 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.5000 64.5000 64.5000 64.5000 436 0.06 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)