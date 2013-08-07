Aug 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 115,040.000 million rupees Open interest* : 1,388,412 Total Traded Quantity : 1,789,336 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Aug-13 81.8025 82.0475 81.3125 81.7675 80079 7496.77 91732 11147 EURINR 26-Sep-13 82.3650 82.4700 81.7300 82.2475 23251 1347.92 16400 1745 EURINR 29-Oct-13 82.8000 82.8000 82.1475 82.6375 3083 64.42 780 98 EURINR 27-Nov-13 83.0000 83.1000 82.4000 82.9600 524 9.21 111 13 EURINR 27-Dec-13 82.9300 83.4000 82.7000 83.4000 329 0.25 3 3 EURINR 29-Jan-14 84.1000 84.1000 84.1000 84.1000 647 0.08 1 1 EURINR 28-May-14 82.5000 84.4900 82.5000 82.8000 85 1.09 13 9 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.4900 84.8950 84.3000 84.5100 8 0.68 8 5 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 93.7300 95.1275 93.1100 94.9125 40524 7347.21 77952 13643 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 94.8250 95.6000 93.8850 95.4425 8607 408.05 4308 933 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 95.3500 97.3000 94.5000 95.9900 1099 12.57 132 54 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 95.1000 96.3500 94.9000 95.5000 274 2.11 22 9 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 95.3000 97.0000 95.0000 96.2500 16 1.43 15 5 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 63.1250 63.7375 62.9200 63.1700 9698 2554.58 40374 7468 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 63.5000 64.0300 63.2500 63.5125 1302 101.41 1596 375 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.2025 91 0.06 1 1 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 63.8500 64.5950 63.8100 64.1200 11 2.06 32 6 USDINR 28-Aug-13 61.5650 61.7350 61.1400 61.4650 724545 87816.31 1428842 68293 USDINR 26-Sep-13 61.9050 62.0575 61.4800 61.8025 207481 5892.74 95391 4627 USDINR 29-Oct-13 62.1550 62.4050 61.8500 62.1275 90705 737.83 11877 780 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.4800 62.7625 62.2350 62.4900 38220 394.74 6321 360 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.8575 63.1150 62.5925 62.8800 51640 392.86 6254 359 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.2500 63.5000 62.9300 63.2625 20982 212.92 3372 229 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.7000 63.7725 63.3200 63.4775 11191 75.88 1196 58 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.9000 64.1975 63.7000 63.9000 27587 94.76 1483 118 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.4000 64.6000 63.5900 64.0100 22347 49.92 778 49 USDINR 28-May-14 64.3500 65.2375 64.3400 64.6575 19081 3.69 57 17 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.7500 65.0000 64.5300 64.6000 4517 9.88 153 15 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.9000 65.1000 64.6500 65.0000 488 8.58 132 19 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)