Aug 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 98,971.29 million rupees Open interest* : 1,409,802 Total Traded Quantity : 1,563,475 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Aug-13 80.7200 81.7000 80.7200 81.5775 79335 6871.60 84646 10802 EURINR 26-Sep-13 81.3000 82.2375 81.3000 82.0575 26960 989.40 12126 1281 EURINR 29-Oct-13 81.8000 82.4000 81.7000 82.3750 3033 2.38 29 19 EURINR 27-Nov-13 82.4000 82.4000 82.4000 82.4000 526 3.30 40 2 EURINR 27-Mar-14 83.7500 83.7500 83.7500 83.7500 164 0.67 8 1 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 93.9900 95.0725 93.8600 94.9575 48015 3917.05 41476 7058 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 95.2250 95.6000 94.5500 95.5225 10044 453.67 4778 849 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 95.0000 95.8500 94.9275 95.8050 1241 5.25 55 27 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 95.7000 95.9500 95.7000 95.8025 287 1.24 13 4 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 62.8925 63.4450 62.7225 63.4025 11079 1757.55 27868 5569 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 63.4775 63.8000 62.7525 63.7550 1328 88.44 1393 347 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 63.5000 64.0125 63.5000 64.0125 100 0.26 4 4 USDINR 28-Aug-13 60.6200 61.3600 60.5100 61.3025 691129 76232.34 1250223 62230 USDINR 26-Sep-13 61.4000 61.7000 60.3550 61.6425 249001 6859.78 111975 5733 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.2600 62.0275 61.2025 61.9675 92697 863.99 14016 904 USDINR 27-Nov-13 61.9450 62.3500 61.6925 62.2625 37978 437.73 7062 421 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.5000 62.7100 62.0000 62.6600 50122 275.68 4424 277 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.5100 63.0275 62.4025 63.0075 21659 91.04 1452 106 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.9500 63.4950 62.8900 63.3900 11100 20.63 327 16 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.3600 64.0225 62.9900 63.5200 27566 37.31 588 34 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.4000 64.0000 63.4000 63.9050 22295 52.70 827 38 USDINR 28-May-14 63.0000 64.3025 63.0000 64.3025 19119 2.24 35 10 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.0000 64.4000 64.0000 64.4000 4513 1.03 16 5 USDINR 29-Jul-14 62.4500 64.8000 62.4500 64.8000 511 6.00 94 13 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)