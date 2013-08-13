Aug 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 110,038.74 million rupees Open interest* : 1,438,556 Total Traded Quantity : 1,722,221 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Aug-13 81.8000 82.2500 81.2050 81.5625 75529 6879.85 84171 10819 EURINR 26-Sep-13 82.3500 82.7175 81.6900 82.0650 30638 1151.37 13996 1581 EURINR 29-Oct-13 82.4400 83.0950 82.0125 82.4350 3454 66.57 808 85 EURINR 27-Nov-13 82.8000 82.8000 82.8000 82.8000 526 0.17 2 2 EURINR 27-Dec-13 82.9500 83.2000 82.5000 82.5000 331 0.25 3 3 EURINR 29-Jan-14 84.0000 84.0000 83.4975 83.4975 647 25.05 299 25 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.5000 84.8000 84.3100 84.3100 9 0.42 5 5 EURINR 29-Jul-14 85.3000 85.3000 85.0000 85.0000 2 0.17 2 2 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 95.0000 95.6000 94.3975 94.8375 43391 5344.51 56269 8771 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 95.7800 96.1200 95.0100 95.3975 12586 781.80 8167 1108 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 96.2525 96.4500 95.5000 95.7000 1321 38.17 399 44 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 96.7500 96.7500 95.7000 95.7000 291 18.42 192 11 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 96.3000 96.3000 96.3000 96.3000 16 0.19 2 2 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 98.5000 98.5000 98.5000 98.5000 2 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 63.2075 63.5550 62.2800 62.5800 11825 2693.01 42779 6748 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 63.6100 63.8500 62.6100 62.9025 2097 352.17 5585 1310 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 63.1050 63.1050 63.1050 63.1050 100 0.13 2 1 USDINR 28-Aug-13 61.2250 61.7675 60.9825 61.3275 702809 86433.44 1408454 72338 USDINR 26-Sep-13 61.7500 62.0950 61.3275 61.6525 264415 5164.78 83672 5730 USDINR 29-Oct-13 62.1200 62.4250 61.6600 62.0000 92864 477.37 7692 621 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.6325 62.7500 62.0000 62.3200 38889 229.10 3671 269 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.7500 63.1075 62.3500 62.7000 49972 177.06 2822 238 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.2500 63.4300 62.7500 63.0050 21510 75.34 1196 111 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.7475 63.7475 63.2025 63.4125 11438 75.50 1190 50 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.9600 64.2500 63.5000 63.8425 27466 51.75 810 47 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.3500 64.3975 63.8000 63.8000 22289 0.83 13 9 USDINR 28-May-14 64.5700 64.6000 63.7700 64.4000 19118 0.64 10 10 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.8000 64.8000 64.3000 64.3000 4513 0.13 2 2 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.6000 65.2000 64.6000 64.7000 508 0.45 7 4 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)