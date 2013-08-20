Aug 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 160,915.94 million rupees Open interest* : 1,565,069 Total Traded Quantity : 2,414,226 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Aug-13 85.0700 86.9975 84.7250 85.0075 63364 9467.72 110947 12193 EURINR 26-Sep-13 85.3000 87.6300 85.0000 85.6775 40149 2897.27 33693 3701 EURINR 29-Oct-13 86.2275 87.8900 83.1100 86.0300 3263 118.08 1368 201 EURINR 27-Nov-13 86.9900 87.6700 86.0550 86.3000 598 3.63 42 20 EURINR 27-Dec-13 86.1500 86.1500 86.1500 86.1500 334 0.60 7 1 EURINR 29-Jan-14 87.1000 87.1000 86.8000 87.0450 570 30.54 351 14 EURINR 27-Mar-14 87.5000 87.7000 87.5000 87.7000 164 0.18 2 2 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 99.8525 101.5000 99.2800 99.4425 40434 8062.59 80691 10969 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 100.7400 102.6000 100.0000 100.1375 17158 1923.17 19052 2553 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 102.6750 103.0000 100.4250 100.4250 1133 100.38 988 125 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 100.4925 101.5000 100.4925 101.5000 411 4.36 43 4 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 65.4525 66.4000 65.0750 65.2150 10189 2259.10 34476 5227 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 66.8000 66.9000 65.4400 65.6150 5039 182.43 2764 562 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 66.0000 67.1800 65.5525 65.5525 125 0.79 12 9 JPYINR 28-May-14 68.9150 68.9150 68.9150 68.9150 0 0.07 1 1 USDINR 28-Aug-13 63.8100 64.2200 63.3225 63.4300 694151 112613.37 1767655 92218 USDINR 26-Sep-13 64.0000 64.5525 63.6600 63.7925 383377 18033.80 281671 12380 USDINR 29-Oct-13 64.5150 64.8800 64.0075 64.1325 105072 1958.64 30426 1824 USDINR 27-Nov-13 64.7950 65.1175 64.3400 64.5275 44543 1049.64 16240 983 USDINR 27-Dec-13 65.0700 65.4525 64.6600 64.7875 47542 1284.89 19785 1225 USDINR 29-Jan-14 64.9000 65.8075 64.9000 65.0175 22012 285.44 4375 477 USDINR 26-Feb-14 65.4075 66.2000 65.4075 65.6100 11977 116.34 1767 212 USDINR 27-Mar-14 66.0000 67.7275 65.8025 66.0000 26356 214.65 3233 222 USDINR 28-Apr-14 66.9000 67.3000 66.0800 66.2525 22949 167.84 2528 170 USDINR 28-May-14 66.5000 68.0000 66.2000 66.4575 18864 131.15 1971 164 USDINR 26-Jun-14 67.1900 67.7000 66.4000 66.6350 4538 4.28 64 25 USDINR 29-Jul-14 67.0000 67.3000 66.9000 66.9000 757 4.96 74 12 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)