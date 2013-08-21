Aug 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 168,631.05 million rupees Open interest* : 1,442,165 Total Traded Quantity : 2,560,821 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 85.9475 87.1800 85.4275 87.0050 37877 2135.33 24719 2342 EURINR 29-Oct-13 85.9275 87.5650 85.8000 87.4650 3288 30.44 351 98 EURINR 27-Nov-13 86.9975 87.4900 86.9900 87.4000 599 1.40 16 4 EURINR 27-Dec-13 86.9000 88.1000 86.9000 87.7600 333 2.63 30 13 EURINR 29-Jan-14 87.4000 87.6900 87.4000 87.6900 571 0.70 8 2 EURINR 28-Apr-14 87.6000 88.5900 87.6000 88.5900 63 1.05 12 2 EURINR 28-May-14 88.7900 89.4900 88.7900 89.4900 88 0.18 2 2 EURINR 26-Jun-14 88.3000 89.9000 88.3000 89.8325 16 2.04 23 4 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 99.4150 101.4800 98.9850 101.2450 37043 8654.03 86233 12613 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 100.0725 102.2650 99.6300 101.8850 16468 2475.85 24542 2311 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 100.2000 102.5900 100.2000 102.4225 1157 22.69 224 58 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.1500 101.9250 101.1000 101.9250 451 4.15 41 4 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.0000 102.1000 101.0000 102.1000 123 1.63 16 3 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 4 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.1000 102.1000 102.1000 102.1000 13 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 103.4000 103.4000 103.4000 103.4000 1 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 65.3100 66.3900 64.8175 66.1625 9994 3219.03 49068 7756 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 65.4775 66.7300 65.1900 66.5725 5061 251.45 3805 760 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 65.3325 66.8800 65.3325 66.5300 126 0.86 13 5 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 69.3000 69.3000 66.0100 66.0100 1 0.33 5 5 USDINR 28-Aug-13 63.4775 64.6800 63.1775 64.4525 612238 130869.43 2046347 103688 USDINR 26-Sep-13 63.6975 65.0000 63.5050 64.8100 411183 17630.21 274263 14541 USDINR 29-Oct-13 64.0000 65.3350 63.8625 65.1850 106427 1685.09 26072 1724 USDINR 27-Nov-13 64.2800 65.6975 64.2600 65.4825 44068 599.23 9208 655 USDINR 27-Dec-13 64.5300 65.9900 64.5300 65.8850 48088 555.75 8477 737 USDINR 29-Jan-14 64.9750 66.4950 64.8500 66.1325 21725 220.71 3352 348 USDINR 26-Feb-14 65.0025 66.9450 65.0025 66.8025 11915 25.61 387 39 USDINR 27-Mar-14 66.1000 67.3000 65.6000 67.1625 26324 151.58 2273 116 USDINR 28-Apr-14 66.5000 67.7000 66.1500 67.5550 22814 57.16 853 68 USDINR 28-May-14 66.4000 67.8000 66.0100 67.7225 18726 15.92 237 62 USDINR 26-Jun-14 66.9700 68.0000 66.6700 67.9275 4532 6.50 96 29 USDINR 29-Jul-14 67.1000 68.2000 67.0000 68.2000 848 9.73 145 24 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)