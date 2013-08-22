Aug 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 195,338.48 million rupees Open interest* : 1,517,465 Total Traded Quantity : 2,898,969 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Aug-13 86.7500 87.5000 86.0550 86.2750 46758 9138.77 105329 13984 EURINR 26-Sep-13 88.0000 88.0975 86.6725 86.8900 37750 2534.16 29034 3549 EURINR 29-Oct-13 87.5875 88.5200 87.1100 87.2225 4003 204.84 2332 314 EURINR 27-Nov-13 88.4975 88.7500 87.5000 87.5000 451 25.72 292 34 EURINR 27-Dec-13 88.8000 88.8800 87.9500 88.1875 345 3.97 45 18 EURINR 29-Jan-14 89.1500 89.3975 88.5500 88.8000 504 12.88 145 15 EURINR 26-Feb-14 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 71 0.09 1 1 EURINR 27-Mar-14 89.5500 89.5500 89.0000 89.0000 163 2.85 32 6 EURINR 28-Apr-14 89.7000 89.7000 89.7000 89.7000 63 0.54 6 1 EURINR 28-May-14 90.0000 90.0000 90.0000 90.0000 88 1.08 12 1 EURINR 29-Jul-14 90.5400 90.5400 90.5400 90.5400 2 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 101.4425 102.3325 100.6525 100.8675 32668 8414.49 82953 12996 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 102.0000 103.0550 101.2750 101.4850 16266 1512.43 14805 2201 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 102.6475 103.4975 101.8100 102.0775 1151 67.71 656 118 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.9250 451 1.14 11 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 128 0.52 5 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 105.0000 105.0000 105.0000 105.0000 6 0.95 9 2 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 106.0000 106.0000 105.0000 105.0000 3 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 66.2375 66.7125 65.4875 65.6100 11114 3760.85 56910 8374 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 66.5100 67.0850 65.9800 66.0650 4306 375.38 5645 933 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 67.1975 67.2325 66.2475 66.2475 149 3.08 46 13 USDINR 28-Aug-13 64.9950 65.6000 64.5725 64.7450 592829 140652.94 2163746 127363 USDINR 26-Sep-13 65.2275 65.9000 64.9500 65.1275 462122 23403.28 358130 17950 USDINR 29-Oct-13 65.5000 66.2600 65.3300 65.5325 109922 2761.48 42011 2544 USDINR 27-Nov-13 65.7500 66.6375 65.4825 65.9175 44718 903.99 13675 798 USDINR 27-Dec-13 65.7000 66.9500 65.7000 66.2500 47152 656.82 9870 749 USDINR 29-Jan-14 66.5000 67.3850 66.3000 66.6650 20855 222.88 3334 407 USDINR 26-Feb-14 67.0000 68.0000 67.0000 67.1000 12008 115.45 1715 86 USDINR 27-Mar-14 67.5000 68.3300 67.5000 67.6900 25985 204.86 3019 172 USDINR 28-Apr-14 68.3975 68.8225 67.7300 67.8975 22231 194.08 2847 226 USDINR 28-May-14 69.4675 69.4675 67.6425 68.1700 17847 136.37 1992 228 USDINR 26-Jun-14 68.2500 69.3200 68.2500 68.3025 4512 21.58 315 69 USDINR 29-Jul-14 68.7000 69.4000 68.5000 68.7200 844 3.03 44 18 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)