Aug 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 144,619.90 million rupees Open interest* : 1,469,949 Total Traded Quantity : 2,172,071 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Aug-13 85.9975 86.4350 85.4275 85.4975 42098 6106.89 70994 11326 EURINR 26-Sep-13 86.6425 87.0300 85.9900 86.0250 38463 1140.53 13188 1961 EURINR 29-Oct-13 86.9800 87.3900 86.4500 86.4750 4303 65.47 751 103 EURINR 27-Nov-13 87.5500 87.5500 87.0100 87.0100 449 0.26 3 2 EURINR 27-Dec-13 88.1000 88.1000 87.4075 87.4075 344 2.11 24 10 EURINR 29-Jan-14 88.1500 88.5000 87.7500 87.7500 506 7.93 90 7 EURINR 26-Feb-14 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 69 0.18 2 1 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 100.5375 100.9900 99.5525 99.7150 27709 6220.61 61930 9528 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 101.4075 101.6675 100.2625 100.3750 19364 1403.43 13884 1861 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 101.8000 101.9200 100.6500 100.7700 1248 33.18 328 76 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 102.0000 102.0000 101.2000 101.2825 445 0.71 7 4 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 128 0.31 3 1 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 103.5500 105.0000 103.5500 105.0000 3 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 65.3500 65.3900 64.5725 64.6325 11826 2259.03 34722 6991 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 65.9800 65.9800 64.9800 65.0400 4073 198.38 3031 787 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 65.9500 66.1250 65.2500 65.2750 151 1.91 29 20 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 65.7575 68.3975 65.5025 66.9500 4 0.20 3 3 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 65.8600 66.4500 65.8600 66.4500 17 0.40 6 2 USDINR 28-Aug-13 64.4000 64.7450 63.9375 63.9900 523437 103140.90 1602244 81483 USDINR 26-Sep-13 64.9400 65.0875 64.2750 64.3350 489131 20313.81 313906 14870 USDINR 29-Oct-13 65.1675 65.4675 64.6425 64.7225 113131 2302.70 35373 2011 USDINR 27-Nov-13 65.5000 66.2000 65.0075 65.0675 43624 711.53 10859 739 USDINR 27-Dec-13 66.0000 66.1775 65.3800 65.4575 45910 369.38 5612 466 USDINR 29-Jan-14 66.0000 66.7175 65.7400 65.8375 20521 100.71 1521 182 USDINR 26-Feb-14 66.7600 67.6925 66.2000 66.2900 12016 110.67 1656 62 USDINR 27-Mar-14 67.1500 67.4175 66.7500 66.7525 26035 19.94 297 58 USDINR 28-Apr-14 67.2000 67.9975 67.0900 67.1375 21970 66.25 982 62 USDINR 28-May-14 67.9900 67.9900 67.3500 67.3525 17634 38.46 568 45 USDINR 26-Jun-14 68.3900 68.3900 67.5000 67.5750 4513 1.76 26 10 USDINR 29-Jul-14 68.6800 68.6800 67.6000 67.8000 827 2.05 30 7 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)