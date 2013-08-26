Aug 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 155,345.75 million rupees Open interest* : 1,454,787 Total Traded Quantity : 2,335,784 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Aug-13 85.4625 86.3625 85.4250 86.2550 36020 6654.95 77453 10767 EURINR 26-Sep-13 86.2275 86.9200 86.0000 86.7600 41222 2022.40 23386 3285 EURINR 29-Oct-13 86.3050 87.3400 86.3050 87.1950 4200 163.14 1879 284 EURINR 27-Nov-13 87.2500 87.6000 87.1500 87.1500 402 6.74 77 15 EURINR 27-Dec-13 87.9000 87.9800 87.3975 87.9800 385 6.77 77 7 EURINR 29-Jan-14 87.9900 88.1900 87.7100 88.1900 510 0.53 6 4 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 99.4875 100.5975 99.3700 100.3825 18760 6260.70 62542 8821 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 100.0875 101.2100 100.0750 100.9775 22747 1396.17 13859 2118 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 99.3200 101.6400 99.3200 101.4675 1418 38.22 378 77 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.0000 101.1850 101.0000 101.1850 450 1.01 10 2 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 64.8300 65.4975 64.6575 65.4075 7945 2397.44 36795 7139 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 65.0850 65.8975 65.0375 65.8075 7230 623.83 9515 1631 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 65.6600 66.9800 65.6300 66.3775 117 7.73 117 34 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 68.9400 68.9400 68.9400 68.9400 4 0.07 1 1 USDINR 28-Aug-13 63.8925 64.5950 63.8000 64.5025 461141 106213.51 1653411 78319 USDINR 26-Sep-13 64.2000 64.9150 64.1400 64.8225 543599 22218.90 344023 17298 USDINR 29-Oct-13 64.5650 65.2100 64.5225 65.1200 114449 3418.01 52646 2721 USDINR 27-Nov-13 64.9500 65.5400 64.9500 65.4750 47879 1388.41 21266 1178 USDINR 27-Dec-13 65.3000 65.8150 65.3000 65.7375 47991 1095.75 16700 859 USDINR 29-Jan-14 65.5000 66.1000 65.5000 66.0050 18822 1053.27 15967 499 USDINR 26-Feb-14 66.1000 66.5325 66.1000 66.4975 11098 207.56 3130 108 USDINR 27-Mar-14 66.7000 67.0000 66.7000 66.8500 24629 122.59 1833 65 USDINR 28-Apr-14 67.0500 67.2575 67.0500 67.2500 21823 20.91 311 17 USDINR 28-May-14 67.3500 67.5400 67.3000 67.5000 17433 26.72 396 19 USDINR 26-Jun-14 67.7500 67.7500 67.5000 67.5000 4513 0.41 6 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)