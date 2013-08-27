Aug 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 224,342.68 million rupees Open interest* : 1,487,052 Total Traded Quantity : 3,299,063 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Aug-13 86.9475 88.5725 86.9475 88.1825 29002 9669.66 110217 14594 EURINR 26-Sep-13 87.0475 89.1525 87.0475 88.7375 55075 4051.15 45895 6748 EURINR 29-Oct-13 87.4900 89.5000 87.4900 89.1975 5401 294.64 3322 508 EURINR 27-Nov-13 89.5000 89.5000 88.9850 89.1500 402 0.36 4 4 EURINR 27-Dec-13 89.0000 89.9900 89.0000 89.9900 395 2.24 25 11 EURINR 29-Jan-14 90.5000 90.5000 90.1000 90.1000 510 0.54 6 3 EURINR 27-Mar-14 90.4000 90.4000 90.4000 90.4000 163 0.99 11 2 EURINR 28-Apr-14 90.6900 90.6900 90.6900 90.6900 63 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 101.1525 103.0575 101.1525 102.6075 13425 7878.86 77201 14425 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 101.7525 103.7300 101.7525 103.1950 26276 2334.43 22729 5067 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 102.5000 104.0025 102.4775 103.5350 1914 96.75 939 267 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 102.5025 103.9500 102.5025 103.9500 451 1.13 11 7 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.1100 105.0500 104.1100 105.0500 26 0.31 3 3 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 66.1000 67.9500 66.0250 67.6425 5498 2696.59 40319 6874 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 66.6325 68.3575 66.3975 68.0475 5601 1246.41 18512 3729 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 67.9450 68.9975 66.9350 68.5775 129 11.88 176 64 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 66.9200 68.2000 66.9200 68.2000 5 0.20 3 2 USDINR 28-Aug-13 65.0100 66.4250 65.0100 66.1500 327080 137064.22 2087092 105000 USDINR 26-Sep-13 65.3300 66.7600 65.3300 66.4775 675843 50969.80 772125 41015 USDINR 29-Oct-13 65.6675 67.0750 65.6625 66.7975 131863 4808.99 72500 3883 USDINR 27-Nov-13 65.9500 67.4400 65.9500 67.1975 58347 1697.72 25435 1460 USDINR 27-Dec-13 65.9400 67.7100 65.9400 67.4175 50260 956.29 14267 1083 USDINR 29-Jan-14 67.9500 67.9850 66.2500 67.7525 19053 333.05 4950 467 USDINR 26-Feb-14 67.0000 68.3000 67.0000 68.0200 11449 63.83 944 79 USDINR 27-Mar-14 67.1600 68.7000 67.1600 68.6100 24393 52.99 778 81 USDINR 28-Apr-14 67.9200 69.0000 67.9025 68.9775 21686 31.61 462 27 USDINR 28-May-14 68.2000 69.4000 68.1975 68.9800 17349 67.09 979 46 USDINR 26-Jun-14 68.4400 69.5500 68.4000 69.5500 4512 2.89 42 10 USDINR 29-Jul-14 68.9000 69.5000 68.9000 69.4825 881 7.96 115 11 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)