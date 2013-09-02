Sep 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 105,563.48 million rupees Open interest* : 1,123,854 Total Traded Quantity : 1,519,332 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 89.2000 89.2000 87.3025 88.0475 50987 6787.98 77347 13333 EURINR 29-Oct-13 88.0000 88.5600 87.5500 88.4375 6544 285.90 3242 612 EURINR 27-Nov-13 86.8100 89.0025 86.8100 88.8175 360 10.01 113 33 EURINR 27-Dec-13 89.0000 89.1175 88.6100 88.6100 382 0.53 6 5 EURINR 26-Feb-14 89.9900 89.9900 89.9900 89.9900 69 0.09 1 1 EURINR 28-May-14 91.0100 92.1000 90.8000 90.8000 85 1.00 11 6 EURINR 26-Jun-14 91.5100 91.5100 91.5100 91.5100 16 0.73 8 3 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 103.9900 104.0000 102.7850 103.8375 21974 7758.39 75023 12949 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 104.0400 105.3000 102.4100 104.3300 4353 147.27 1418 333 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 104.3000 104.7500 103.9975 104.7500 450 4.59 44 18 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 104.6000 104.6000 104.6000 104.6000 121 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 68.2600 68.4900 66.6400 67.1350 6545 2358.89 35172 7687 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 69.2800 69.2800 66.9950 67.4125 278 15.63 232 96 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.5000 12 0.13 2 2 USDINR 26-Sep-13 67.0000 67.0000 66.0700 66.6575 668988 82813.21 1246384 78401 USDINR 29-Oct-13 66.3600 67.2500 66.3600 67.0275 154615 4167.34 62382 4237 USDINR 27-Nov-13 67.4400 67.5275 66.8700 67.4100 61265 703.39 10468 665 USDINR 27-Dec-13 68.0000 68.9900 67.2400 67.7425 50610 253.85 3753 420 USDINR 29-Jan-14 67.5200 68.2700 67.5200 68.1175 17063 154.07 2267 151 USDINR 26-Feb-14 68.4000 68.5800 68.0800 68.5000 14978 49.93 730 66 USDINR 27-Mar-14 69.0000 69.0000 68.4575 68.8025 25191 15.92 231 32 USDINR 28-Apr-14 69.2500 69.5000 68.9000 69.3350 19827 12.96 187 21 USDINR 28-May-14 69.7175 69.9000 69.1800 69.6250 13773 18.06 260 22 USDINR 26-Jun-14 70.1000 70.1000 69.4525 69.5500 4509 0.35 5 5 USDINR 29-Jul-14 69.3000 70.3000 69.3000 70.3000 853 2.86 41 4 USDINR 27-Aug-14 71.1950 71.1950 71.1950 71.1950 6 0.28 4 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)