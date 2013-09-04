Sep 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 170,891.28 million rupees Open interest* : 1,133,977 Total Traded Quantity : 2,413,319 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 90.5500 90.9525 88.4775 88.6775 46953 10032.55 112268 17672 EURINR 29-Oct-13 91.0000 91.3625 88.9775 89.2275 7224 979.30 10897 1939 EURINR 27-Nov-13 91.3500 91.3500 89.5000 89.6000 484 18.42 205 29 EURINR 27-Dec-13 90.1000 90.1000 90.1000 90.1000 429 0.90 10 3 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 106.9525 107.4800 104.7300 105.0475 21103 11836.80 112161 18942 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 107.7375 107.9775 105.2500 105.5975 4392 395.99 3736 777 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 107.4625 107.4625 105.8400 105.8400 477 5.36 50 10 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 108.0000 108.0000 108.0000 108.0000 221 0.11 1 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 109.0000 109.0000 108.9000 108.9000 25 0.22 2 2 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 69.4975 69.4975 67.4325 67.6900 8316 3929.59 57659 8546 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 69.6050 69.7750 67.7350 68.0200 2056 400.63 5868 960 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 69.0225 69.0225 68.1000 68.1000 157 2.81 41 15 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 68.9400 68.9400 68.9400 68.9400 26 0.34 5 1 USDINR 26-Sep-13 68.9250 69.1275 67.2000 67.3575 674392 134145.41 1976664 137586 USDINR 29-Oct-13 69.2450 69.5000 67.6000 67.7575 156909 7287.26 106793 7910 USDINR 27-Nov-13 69.6200 69.8600 68.0325 68.1400 64283 1105.30 16120 1277 USDINR 27-Dec-13 69.9450 70.2000 68.4000 68.5100 49905 401.78 5840 612 USDINR 29-Jan-14 70.5000 70.5425 68.7500 68.9225 17403 156.91 2265 229 USDINR 26-Feb-14 70.8375 70.8375 69.1500 69.2100 15182 81.08 1164 129 USDINR 27-Mar-14 71.4500 71.7250 69.6025 69.7600 25134 36.73 525 91 USDINR 28-Apr-14 71.3950 71.3950 70.0000 70.1425 19694 23.99 341 48 USDINR 28-May-14 71.0000 71.0000 70.1500 70.6000 13490 30.14 427 24 USDINR 26-Jun-14 72.7000 72.7000 70.3200 70.6050 4509 13.56 191 26 USDINR 29-Jul-14 70.9500 71.1000 70.4925 70.8175 949 3.55 50 14 USDINR 27-Aug-14 72.3000 72.3000 70.6000 71.0000 264 2.55 36 14 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)