Sep 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 163,927.51 million rupees Open interest* : 1,061,409 Total Traded Quantity : 2,369,314 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 87.6475 88.2500 86.7025 87.9525 44658 8842.99 101018 14202 EURINR 29-Oct-13 88.8500 88.8500 87.1675 88.4100 7265 388.68 4426 722 EURINR 27-Nov-13 87.7525 88.8000 87.7525 88.8000 484 2.29 26 12 EURINR 27-Dec-13 88.4975 89.4000 88.4975 89.4000 436 0.80 9 6 EURINR 28-May-14 91.0100 91.0100 90.7000 90.7000 82 2.73 30 2 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 103.8400 104.5000 102.5500 104.1750 21026 11419.88 110141 15685 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 104.0000 105.0000 103.2125 104.7100 4312 318.99 3067 725 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 104.3975 105.0000 103.9275 105.0000 476 5.43 52 19 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.0000 221 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 67.0000 67.0450 65.9525 66.7075 6943 3836.18 57656 9927 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 67.4000 67.4000 66.2975 67.0275 817 218.69 3271 575 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 67.5550 67.5550 67.5550 67.5550 156 0.07 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-13 66.5475 66.9600 65.7800 66.6225 602973 125544.41 1890275 129708 USDINR 29-Oct-13 66.8650 67.3425 66.1725 67.0450 162419 9928.08 148694 10645 USDINR 27-Nov-13 67.0500 67.7175 66.5600 67.3850 60947 2013.94 30007 1640 USDINR 27-Dec-13 67.4575 68.0775 66.9500 67.7650 51033 792.13 11710 994 USDINR 29-Jan-14 67.7575 68.4050 67.3000 68.1025 18145 249.46 3667 300 USDINR 26-Feb-14 68.4000 68.7775 67.8675 68.5125 15451 149.14 2183 214 USDINR 27-Mar-14 68.7600 69.4650 68.4000 69.0000 25117 42.70 618 65 USDINR 28-Apr-14 69.1400 69.8000 68.5250 69.0875 19365 82.78 1196 115 USDINR 28-May-14 69.4000 69.9000 69.3000 69.6950 13348 85.29 1227 45 USDINR 26-Jun-14 69.4000 69.7100 69.4000 69.6575 4509 0.49 7 6 USDINR 29-Jul-14 69.5100 70.2000 69.5000 69.9500 952 0.56 8 7 USDINR 27-Aug-14 69.9900 70.0500 69.9800 70.0000 274 1.68 24 10 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)