Sep 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 150,200.81 million rupees Open interest* : 1,061,510 Total Traded Quantity : 2,191,288 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 87.8000 87.8000 85.7000 86.0800 47711 7559.47 87329 13082 EURINR 29-Oct-13 87.6000 87.9375 86.1400 86.4950 7452 427.33 4920 776 EURINR 27-Nov-13 88.0675 88.0700 87.0000 87.0000 675 36.09 410 48 EURINR 27-Dec-13 88.5000 88.5000 87.2000 87.2000 436 0.44 5 4 EURINR 29-Jan-14 89.5250 89.5250 89.0000 89.0000 497 0.18 2 2 EURINR 26-Feb-14 87.8500 87.8500 87.8500 87.8500 95 2.64 30 1 EURINR 28-Apr-14 90.5100 90.5100 90.0000 90.0000 62 0.18 2 2 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 103.7475 104.0250 101.8100 102.2175 19649 9734.14 94672 14021 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 104.1000 104.5400 102.4125 102.7250 4271 347.03 3364 692 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 104.4000 104.4000 103.1100 103.5000 512 10.39 100 23 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.0000 221 3.65 35 2 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 107.0000 107.0000 107.0000 107.0000 4 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 66.7500 66.8025 65.5425 65.9250 6914 2763.74 41747 7305 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 66.8000 67.1675 65.8850 66.2200 1398 143.79 2161 447 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 66.2475 66.8475 66.1550 66.1550 158 0.20 3 3 USDINR 26-Sep-13 66.1000 66.7150 65.3875 65.7175 592916 117023.29 1773722 117179 USDINR 29-Oct-13 66.7425 67.1050 65.7875 66.1200 167242 8334.10 125749 8669 USDINR 27-Nov-13 67.1900 67.4950 66.1800 66.5225 64382 1937.60 29105 1509 USDINR 27-Dec-13 67.4500 67.8500 66.5350 66.8450 51347 800.33 11974 957 USDINR 29-Jan-14 67.8425 68.1075 66.8800 67.2025 17540 845.69 12575 702 USDINR 26-Feb-14 68.3725 68.4200 67.3075 67.5925 15088 94.89 1402 148 USDINR 27-Mar-14 68.8250 68.9250 67.7500 67.9200 25071 45.54 669 78 USDINR 28-Apr-14 69.2000 69.2000 68.1500 68.3725 19283 18.44 269 39 USDINR 28-May-14 69.4950 69.5500 68.3700 68.7500 12841 65.82 959 45 USDINR 26-Jun-14 68.9000 68.9000 68.6000 68.6000 4510 0.21 3 3 USDINR 29-Jul-14 69.8500 69.9000 68.6000 69.0000 965 1.80 26 13 USDINR 27-Aug-14 69.4500 69.5300 69.2000 69.2000 270 3.75 54 6 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)