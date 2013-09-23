Sep 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 94,427.68 million rupees Open interest* : 981,958 Total Traded Quantity : 1,451,515 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 84.7525 84.9675 84.5125 84.6200 44855 5922.82 69895 9902 EURINR 29-Oct-13 85.2275 85.4950 85.0525 85.1550 19633 917.66 10759 1986 EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.6250 85.8500 85.4800 85.5050 2795 191.11 2234 439 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.2700 440 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 100.3000 100.9200 100.1450 100.4925 11719 3340.20 33227 6757 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 101.0525 101.5700 100.7600 101.1200 8234 401.83 3971 768 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.3000 102.0000 101.3000 101.5900 1298 32.38 318 46 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 228 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 63.3050 63.6475 63.0850 63.3075 4991 1623.58 25615 5306 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 63.7050 64.0150 63.5000 63.7300 2915 240.72 3771 925 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 63.8100 64.2450 63.8100 63.9225 336 1.99 31 5 USDINR 26-Sep-13 62.6100 62.9375 62.5250 62.6425 378743 70176.46 1118625 65851 USDINR 29-Oct-13 63.1300 63.3475 62.9200 63.0650 286126 9272.92 146814 9990 USDINR 27-Nov-13 63.5125 63.7000 63.3000 63.4350 73442 1859.05 29274 1537 USDINR 27-Dec-13 63.9500 64.0500 63.6775 63.8025 51595 356.56 5580 372 USDINR 29-Jan-14 64.1000 64.4000 64.0300 64.1775 19770 45.48 709 54 USDINR 26-Feb-14 64.6000 64.8450 64.5175 64.5575 12890 22.73 352 38 USDINR 27-Mar-14 65.0000 65.2850 64.8700 65.0175 25209 20.94 322 34 USDINR 28-Apr-14 65.6000 65.6000 65.2025 65.2025 18770 0.13 2 2 USDINR 28-May-14 65.8000 65.8000 65.5025 65.6100 12503 0.26 4 4 USDINR 26-Jun-14 65.7100 65.7125 65.7100 65.7125 4510 0.26 4 2 USDINR 29-Jul-14 66.1500 66.1500 65.9000 65.9000 956 0.40 6 4 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)