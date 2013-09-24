Sep 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 115,181.38 million rupees Open interest* : 991,738 Total Traded Quantity : 1,763,005 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 84.8450 85.1375 84.5025 84.9550 31575 6575.58 77617 11210 EURINR 29-Oct-13 85.3650 85.7400 85.0225 85.5275 32305 2075.71 24342 2081 EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.7000 86.0000 85.5300 85.8825 3029 79.78 932 77 EURINR 27-Dec-13 86.1300 86.1600 86.1300 86.1600 441 1.03 12 3 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 100.7400 100.9150 100.0650 100.7500 8792 4150.00 41302 7880 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 101.3200 101.6175 100.7000 101.4950 11931 1251.31 12375 1924 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.8750 102.0200 101.2500 101.8525 1634 46.19 455 66 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.2500 102.2500 101.7500 102.2500 230 0.31 3 3 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.9000 102.5000 101.9000 102.5000 38 0.20 2 2 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 63.6000 63.9325 63.0975 63.7925 4361 1711.68 26975 5682 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 64.1200 64.4000 63.5250 64.3200 3847 340.36 5318 1183 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 64.4000 64.4900 63.9500 64.4900 341 2.63 41 14 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 64.2200 64.9000 64.2200 64.9000 128 0.13 2 2 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 65.1200 65.1200 64.1200 64.5000 1 0.32 5 5 USDINR 26-Sep-13 62.7700 63.1500 62.5550 63.0475 320442 82326.99 1310993 75258 USDINR 29-Oct-13 63.0025 63.5850 62.9700 63.4850 353304 14818.60 234381 13715 USDINR 27-Nov-13 63.6350 63.9300 63.3400 63.8150 75644 1355.44 21331 1019 USDINR 27-Dec-13 64.0500 64.2700 63.7000 64.1750 53001 198.32 3104 220 USDINR 29-Jan-14 64.3525 64.6275 64.0900 64.5275 20530 116.37 1812 150 USDINR 26-Feb-14 64.8000 65.0275 64.5100 64.9800 13224 46.36 715 54 USDINR 27-Mar-14 65.4950 65.5000 65.0000 65.3675 25229 65.74 1009 40 USDINR 28-Apr-14 65.3475 65.7200 64.7000 65.7000 18826 15.82 241 14 USDINR 28-May-14 65.6500 66.2000 65.6500 66.2000 12468 2.43 37 3 USDINR 27-Aug-14 66.2175 66.2175 66.2175 66.2175 417 0.07 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)