Sep 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 120,290.89 million rupees Open interest* : 978,134 Total Traded Quantity : 1,850,257 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 84.8875 84.8875 84.2525 84.4850 17242 5610.24 66387 10428 EURINR 29-Oct-13 85.2200 85.4300 84.8600 85.1325 38596 2239.89 26316 4059 EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.7725 85.7725 85.2800 85.5075 3369 132.65 1551 233 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.8000 85.8000 85.8000 85.8000 441 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 100.6525 100.6750 100.0050 100.3550 4667 3650.36 36399 7544 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 101.2075 101.3700 100.7200 101.0325 14343 1389.65 13760 2459 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.7000 101.9000 101.2500 101.5250 1892 157.41 1551 231 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.0375 102.0375 101.7925 101.9200 244 6.83 67 10 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 39 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.0000 104.4000 103.9500 103.9500 25 0.42 4 4 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 63.7500 63.8725 63.2975 63.5625 2436 1510.76 23761 5350 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 64.2025 64.3675 63.7500 64.0275 4421 453.85 7088 1455 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 64.6050 64.6050 64.2000 64.2800 441 10.67 166 22 USDINR 26-Sep-13 62.9400 63.0125 62.3750 62.5550 244443 77091.41 1229930 72558 USDINR 29-Oct-13 63.3825 63.4500 62.8600 63.0525 405704 23823.77 377168 23530 USDINR 27-Nov-13 63.6375 63.7700 63.2475 63.4275 84654 2654.89 41811 1891 USDINR 27-Dec-13 64.0100 64.1000 63.6100 63.8050 56677 947.94 14840 697 USDINR 29-Jan-14 64.4125 64.4125 64.0000 64.1275 20681 224.11 3491 180 USDINR 26-Feb-14 64.6500 64.7500 64.3050 64.4600 15408 331.35 5129 169 USDINR 27-Mar-14 65.5825 65.5825 64.8500 64.8500 25279 21.91 337 37 USDINR 28-Apr-14 65.3000 65.4000 65.0000 65.1300 18771 29.31 449 33 USDINR 28-May-14 65.7000 66.1500 65.3200 65.7350 12462 0.92 14 11 USDINR 26-Jun-14 65.5000 65.7000 65.5000 65.6900 4510 0.33 5 4 USDINR 29-Jul-14 66.0450 66.6000 65.4025 65.8525 955 0.86 13 6 USDINR 27-Aug-14 66.2500 66.2500 65.8700 65.8700 434 1.19 18 3 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)