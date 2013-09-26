Sep 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 120,129.26 million rupees Open interest* : 1,001,118 Total Traded Quantity : 1,865,977 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 84.4475 84.4475 84.0200 84.0700 11767 1887.88 22428 3406 EURINR 29-Oct-13 85.0850 85.0850 84.3350 84.4425 46986 4691.91 55386 9531 EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.2500 85.3900 84.8400 84.9200 3584 143.32 1684 344 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.4700 85.6950 85.4000 85.4000 458 2.74 32 6 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 100.1525 100.2350 99.9450 100.0125 2518 1066.57 10658 2315 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 100.8300 100.9775 100.2800 100.3600 16957 2891.06 28717 7484 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.2000 101.5750 100.8125 100.9450 2174 148.63 1468 324 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.6000 101.6000 101.6000 101.6000 244 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.2500 102.2500 102.0000 102.0000 40 0.20 2 2 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 63.2600 63.2600 62.7600 62.8600 1279 437.37 6948 2073 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 63.4450 63.6875 63.2400 63.4025 5068 1372.75 21632 6178 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 63.8000 64.0500 63.6025 63.8450 438 37.67 590 188 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 64.6500 64.7100 64.0000 64.0500 126 12.21 190 22 USDINR 26-Sep-13 62.3900 62.3900 62.1625 62.2100 180662 34184.79 549211 26165 USDINR 29-Oct-13 63.0000 63.0000 62.5025 62.5625 473491 67000.95 1068207 63976 USDINR 27-Nov-13 63.1975 63.3225 62.9125 62.9800 93663 4408.95 69848 3913 USDINR 27-Dec-13 63.6000 63.6400 63.3000 63.3725 61665 1378.86 21730 961 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.9050 63.9900 63.6475 63.7075 22305 344.80 5405 306 USDINR 26-Feb-14 64.2000 64.3600 64.0000 64.0825 15293 60.64 945 101 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.6500 64.9000 64.4400 64.4625 25277 46.75 724 72 USDINR 28-Apr-14 65.0000 65.0000 64.7500 64.8000 18771 6.74 104 13 USDINR 28-May-14 65.0000 65.3000 65.0000 65.2000 12453 1.63 25 11 USDINR 26-Jun-14 65.4500 65.4500 65.1800 65.3000 4510 2.35 36 6 USDINR 29-Jul-14 65.5000 65.9000 65.5000 65.9000 955 0.33 5 2 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.8000 65.8000 65.8000 65.8000 434 0.07 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)