Oct 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 83,508.78 million rupees Open interest* : 870,309 Total Traded Quantity : 1,295,249 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-13 85.7800 85.7800 84.4125 84.4975 51623 4377.84 51673 9358 EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.7200 85.7500 84.9750 85.0450 4821 172.92 2029 355 EURINR 27-Dec-13 86.0225 86.0225 85.5100 85.5650 976 88.51 1033 100 EURINR 26-Feb-14 87.8000 87.8000 87.8000 87.8000 95 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 102.1000 102.1000 100.6525 100.7075 19864 3854.43 38144 8629 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 102.2175 102.3225 101.3200 101.3600 4608 89.29 878 308 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.7500 102.7500 101.9500 101.9500 486 9.31 91 19 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.6000 102.6000 102.6000 102.6000 66 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 17 0.52 5 1 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 64.1700 64.1700 63.4800 63.5775 7113 1430.14 22438 4826 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 64.5000 64.5100 63.8975 63.9500 1955 35.38 552 165 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 64.4575 64.4575 64.4575 64.4575 127 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-13 62.7450 62.7450 62.0550 62.1325 491687 67427.10 1082706 68482 USDINR 27-Nov-13 63.2500 63.2500 62.5000 62.5675 113320 3917.10 62488 3732 USDINR 27-Dec-13 63.4125 63.5000 62.9375 63.0050 63839 866.58 13730 1053 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.7800 63.8150 63.3700 63.4400 33192 1014.54 15978 842 USDINR 26-Feb-14 64.1825 64.1825 63.7850 63.8225 14396 90.61 1419 98 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.5825 64.5825 64.1600 64.2275 25440 88.53 1377 105 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.8000 64.8000 64.5000 64.5700 18440 12.60 195 17 USDINR 28-May-14 64.8600 65.0000 64.7300 64.8425 12273 29.98 462 34 USDINR 26-Jun-14 65.3475 65.3475 65.0000 65.0000 4509 0.20 3 3 USDINR 29-Jul-14 65.6700 65.6700 65.6700 65.6700 965 0.26 4 1 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.6000 65.6000 65.6000 65.6000 451 0.07 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 66.1500 66.1500 65.7000 65.9025 46 2.64 40 6 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)