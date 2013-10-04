Oct 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 115,583.17 million rupees Open interest* : 834,924 Total Traded Quantity : 1,801,091 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-13 84.6525 84.9200 83.8450 84.1600 40737 6958.78 82657 12577 EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.3200 85.4350 84.4200 84.7775 6761 465.14 5489 702 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.8375 85.8375 85.0500 85.4025 1453 74.33 873 132 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.8000 85.8000 85.8000 85.8000 499 0.94 11 2 EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.6500 86.1000 85.6500 85.9100 95 2.75 32 14 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 100.9775 100.9775 99.1175 99.3950 20956 5044.31 50551 10503 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.4350 101.4350 99.7900 99.9875 4509 279.79 2786 618 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.0000 101.3000 100.4275 100.5250 508 5.86 58 21 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 22 0.71 7 4 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 64.0000 64.1775 63.3750 63.7175 6368 1791.01 28128 6147 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 64.4225 64.4675 63.7975 64.0850 2008 36.83 575 213 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 65.0025 65.0025 65.0025 65.0025 126 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-13 62.3200 62.3875 61.5825 61.9325 458746 92850.59 1500737 85814 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.7000 62.7775 62.0500 62.3075 114997 5742.19 92201 5098 USDINR 27-Dec-13 63.1500 63.2000 62.5300 62.8025 66296 1362.15 21716 1372 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.5400 63.6125 62.9650 63.2950 34336 688.45 10894 744 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.8550 63.9000 63.3325 63.7875 14342 173.72 2733 172 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.4500 64.4500 63.8000 64.2550 25415 79.82 1246 119 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.3925 64.4100 64.1500 64.4000 18440 1.61 25 12 USDINR 28-May-14 64.5000 65.2400 64.3000 64.9000 12259 2.06 32 14 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.9975 65.0000 64.6425 64.9900 4510 14.01 216 13 USDINR 29-Jul-14 65.3900 65.3900 65.0300 65.3125 966 0.78 12 9 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.1000 65.4800 65.1000 65.4800 501 3.78 58 10 USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.4000 66.1700 65.4000 66.0525 74 3.49 53 9 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)