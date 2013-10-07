Oct 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 86,239.49 million rupees Open interest* : 827,894 Total Traded Quantity : 1,345,977 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-13 84.0000 84.6650 83.9725 84.4650 42130 3642.33 43191 8673 EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.6475 85.2375 84.5450 84.9550 6902 82.78 975 271 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.2600 85.5575 85.2600 85.4475 1708 25.36 297 34 EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.7000 86.6000 85.7000 86.6000 95 0.26 3 3 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 99.3425 100.2000 99.2950 100.0675 19705 3811.40 38205 8391 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 100.0100 100.8800 99.9500 100.7200 4960 167.94 1672 470 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 100.9200 101.3500 100.7650 101.2200 522 3.33 33 18 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.0575 101.4000 101.0575 101.4000 76 1.62 16 5 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.5000 102.5000 102.5000 102.5000 22 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.6000 103.6000 103.6000 103.6000 26 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 63.7725 64.3225 63.7725 64.2075 7251 1299.20 20281 4937 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 64.2250 64.7000 64.1825 64.5900 2011 22.49 349 152 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 65.0100 65.0100 65.0000 65.0000 128 0.20 3 3 USDINR 29-Oct-13 62.0050 62.3450 61.9050 62.2325 454194 73220.08 1177866 69269 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.6575 62.7750 62.3450 62.6525 113649 3125.78 49930 2754 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.8800 63.2075 62.8000 63.1250 68259 368.54 5843 516 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.4500 63.7000 63.4500 63.5600 34990 229.82 3617 255 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.8950 64.1225 63.8950 64.0575 14223 52.37 818 63 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.3375 64.5700 64.3375 64.4875 25376 128.41 1992 110 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.8300 64.9500 64.7125 64.7125 17910 39.30 606 17 USDINR 28-May-14 64.9075 65.2900 64.9075 65.1900 12208 14.89 229 13 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.8325 64.8350 64.8325 64.8350 966 2.66 41 3 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.7500 65.7500 65.6350 65.6350 506 0.33 5 3 USDINR 26-Sep-14 66.1500 66.1500 66.1500 66.1500 77 0.20 3 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)