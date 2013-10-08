Oct 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 83,627.99 million rupees Open interest* : 811,173 Total Traded Quantity : 1,297,096 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-13 84.1000 84.5050 83.8025 84.3850 40635 4436.58 52688 8606 EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.6350 85.0000 84.3775 84.8650 7693 279.07 3295 547 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.0700 85.4200 85.0000 85.4200 1686 17.57 206 35 EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.5000 85.9000 85.5000 85.9000 95 0.17 2 2 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 99.6975 100.1550 99.4000 100.0500 19071 4424.88 44330 9117 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 100.3500 100.7750 100.0900 100.6725 5091 202.53 2016 437 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 100.9200 101.3500 100.9125 101.3500 523 0.71 7 7 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 64.0575 64.3100 63.5750 64.0800 6718 1461.39 22854 5130 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 64.3900 64.5950 64.0850 64.4925 1972 50.22 780 226 USDINR 29-Oct-13 62.1000 62.2950 61.8525 62.1725 435382 68657.30 1105605 65416 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.4775 62.7200 62.2875 62.5950 112049 2877.33 46032 2857 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.9425 63.1500 62.7500 63.0175 69743 648.56 10300 597 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.3825 63.5900 63.2100 63.4625 34979 318.58 5027 334 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.8075 63.9900 63.6750 63.9200 14637 137.08 2149 126 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.3600 64.3900 64.0625 64.3275 25420 99.99 1557 135 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.7100 64.8300 64.4000 64.7400 17818 12.46 193 14 USDINR 28-May-14 64.7500 65.0500 64.6500 65.0000 12183 2.40 37 11 USDINR 26-Jun-14 65.0025 65.0475 65.0000 65.0475 4510 0.65 10 3 USDINR 29-Jul-14 65.2500 65.7000 65.2300 65.7000 968 0.52 8 3 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)