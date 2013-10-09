Oct 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 87,661.04 million rupees Open interest* : 838,341 Total Traded Quantity : 1,363,096 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-13 84.5925 84.9300 83.8050 83.9775 40430 3942.06 46790 9390 EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.0000 85.3900 84.3225 84.5050 7973 130.53 1539 409 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.8850 85.9050 84.8900 84.8900 1596 14.54 171 25 EURINR 29-Jan-14 86.0100 86.0100 86.0100 86.0100 499 0.09 1 1 EURINR 26-Feb-14 86.5000 86.5000 86.5000 86.5000 95 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 100.1150 100.5525 98.9050 99.2300 18597 4284.76 42992 10106 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 100.7925 101.1600 99.6000 99.8600 5049 183.43 1830 563 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.5000 101.5000 100.6900 100.6900 524 0.81 8 7 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.1100 102.3100 101.3175 101.3175 77 0.71 7 7 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 100.2500 102.3000 100.2500 100.3000 23 0.30 3 3 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 64.2500 64.3800 63.5875 63.8950 7960 1471.70 23036 5301 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 64.6450 64.7475 64.0075 64.2650 2006 30.46 474 176 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 64.7000 64.7000 64.7000 64.7000 128 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-13 62.3925 62.6300 61.9600 62.1900 457785 73148.66 1175354 71707 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.7500 63.0200 62.3825 62.6050 115256 3319.36 52982 3208 USDINR 27-Dec-13 63.3175 63.4475 62.8300 63.0375 69437 723.43 11476 781 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.8300 63.8800 63.2700 63.4700 34775 268.07 4221 380 USDINR 26-Feb-14 64.2000 64.2800 63.6675 63.8400 14543 59.79 936 84 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.5500 64.7000 64.1000 64.2850 25556 72.90 1131 118 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.4000 64.4000 64.4000 64.4000 17818 0.32 5 1 USDINR 28-May-14 65.2000 65.2000 64.8000 64.9000 12154 7.21 111 19 USDINR 26-Jun-14 65.5000 65.5100 65.0000 65.0000 4510 0.91 14 6 USDINR 29-Jul-14 65.5000 65.5000 65.4200 65.4200 966 0.26 4 3 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.9000 65.9000 65.5000 65.5000 507 0.39 6 4 USDINR 26-Sep-14 66.0600 66.0600 66.0600 66.0600 77 0.20 3 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)