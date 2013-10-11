Oct 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 81,054.34 million rupees Open interest* : 842,437 Total Traded Quantity : 1,280,677 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-13 83.0500 83.3850 82.4925 83.1875 41559 4496.83 54084 8742 EURINR 27-Nov-13 83.5800 83.8725 83.4850 83.6950 8470 185.86 2222 454 EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.1000 84.3750 83.9625 84.2500 1615 11.61 138 34 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.0000 500 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 97.6525 98.3800 97.6525 97.9475 18180 2891.14 29486 6546 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 98.4925 99.0000 98.3500 98.6000 5149 151.41 1535 356 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 99.2500 99.6000 98.8950 99.0400 543 2.48 25 13 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 100.2600 100.2600 100.0000 100.0000 103 1.10 11 4 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 24 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 62.2000 62.5725 61.3000 62.3475 6830 1770.69 28394 5558 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 62.6800 62.9225 62.5175 62.6825 2223 115.16 1837 313 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 63.3600 63.3600 62.7600 62.7600 136 0.50 8 5 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.2650 61.5500 61.1350 61.3250 455144 64059.74 1044052 61987 USDINR 27-Nov-13 61.6950 61.9725 61.5575 61.7425 124311 4979.15 80610 3609 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.1425 62.4000 61.9900 62.1750 69786 1629.62 26212 836 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.6000 62.8475 62.4750 62.6275 33210 460.57 7349 557 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.0400 63.2200 62.9100 63.0125 13851 181.96 2886 183 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.4000 63.6500 63.2725 63.4075 24905 88.93 1400 108 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.9000 63.9000 63.7000 63.7200 17696 4.84 76 4 USDINR 28-May-14 64.5000 64.5000 63.9000 64.0500 12053 9.73 152 21 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.1000 64.8000 64.1000 64.5000 4529 2.38 37 6 USDINR 29-Jul-14 65.0300 65.0300 64.4000 64.4000 965 2.45 38 12 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.0000 65.0000 64.9100 64.9100 502 0.71 11 5 USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.0000 65.3000 65.0000 65.1875 153 7.28 112 8 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)