Nov 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 84,073.18 million rupees Open interest* : 978,324 Total Traded Quantity : 1,265,635 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.3600 85.8450 85.3000 85.7925 49968 4108.99 48035 6749 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.9725 86.4800 85.9000 86.4000 15379 999.97 11606 839 EURINR 29-Jan-14 86.5000 86.8800 86.4500 86.8800 814 3.03 35 18 EURINR 26-Feb-14 87.0000 87.0000 87.0000 87.0000 116 0.52 6 3 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.7575 102.1000 101.4950 101.7100 27144 4241.62 41664 7344 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.5450 102.7500 102.1700 102.4225 7509 520.55 5078 640 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 103.1500 103.3000 102.7000 103.0000 391 16.06 156 53 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.0725 103.1025 103.0725 103.1025 66 3.20 31 3 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 64.0125 64.3450 63.9025 64.2300 7398 1584.32 24706 4238 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 64.5075 64.7775 64.3650 64.6700 996 26.98 418 95 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 64.2925 64.2925 64.2925 64.2925 4 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Nov-13 63.8075 64.1450 63.6950 64.0525 482887 65221.76 1020279 60471 USDINR 27-Dec-13 64.1650 64.6100 64.1450 64.5025 236739 5303.35 82356 3786 USDINR 29-Jan-14 64.5200 65.0050 64.5200 64.8750 48909 1151.59 17756 778 USDINR 26-Feb-14 64.9700 65.3800 64.9075 65.3025 40078 432.19 6624 323 USDINR 27-Mar-14 65.3000 65.7000 65.2000 65.6375 20081 113.38 1730 137 USDINR 28-Apr-14 65.6000 66.0000 65.5500 66.0000 17578 47.88 726 41 USDINR 28-May-14 65.8800 66.3975 65.6525 66.3000 12154 50.36 760 39 USDINR 26-Jun-14 66.1500 66.7500 65.9400 66.5000 4565 13.91 209 16 USDINR 29-Jul-14 66.8325 67.1950 66.8325 67.0000 1123 28.08 419 15 USDINR 27-Aug-14 67.0000 67.7175 67.0000 67.3000 2003 146.22 2170 46 USDINR 26-Sep-14 67.3000 68.0000 67.3000 67.6000 1022 0.47 7 4 USDINR 29-Oct-14 67.2275 68.2700 67.2275 67.9000 1400 58.67 863 37 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)