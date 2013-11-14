Nov 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 92,533.89 million rupees Open interest* : 975,181 Total Traded Quantity : 1,413,751 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.3525 85.4900 84.9700 85.2550 44862 3331.34 39084 6366 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.9525 86.1500 85.6600 85.9225 20362 697.11 8119 574 EURINR 29-Jan-14 86.1700 86.5800 85.9925 86.5800 861 11.39 132 27 EURINR 26-Feb-14 86.3025 86.3025 86.3025 86.3025 136 1.73 20 2 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.6500 101.8225 101.1600 101.6125 22593 4233.04 41701 6639 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.2400 102.5575 101.9275 102.3575 12429 737.59 7219 668 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.7150 103.0500 102.5425 103.0500 428 6.58 64 31 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 71 0.52 5 1 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 63.5975 63.6300 63.3100 63.5375 7584 1293.08 20370 3763 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 64.1150 64.1150 63.7800 63.9750 992 12.72 199 123 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 64.0000 64.5000 63.9650 64.4375 7 0.71 11 6 USDINR 27-Nov-13 63.3500 63.6125 63.0900 63.5150 479312 76553.92 1208549 63061 USDINR 27-Dec-13 63.9000 64.0725 63.5725 63.9950 248250 3951.03 61927 3380 USDINR 29-Jan-14 64.2675 64.4800 63.9775 64.3825 52347 649.68 10115 582 USDINR 26-Feb-14 64.6000 64.8225 64.3700 64.7600 39887 503.79 7794 412 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.5100 65.1200 64.5100 65.0925 20810 269.20 4147 242 USDINR 28-Apr-14 65.2400 65.4700 64.9800 65.4450 18699 279.94 4287 174 USDINR 29-Jul-14 66.0500 66.0500 66.0500 66.0500 1122 0.33 5 1 USDINR 27-Aug-14 66.9000 66.9000 66.9000 66.9000 2004 0.07 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 67.2500 67.2500 67.2500 67.2500 1023 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 67.1000 67.1000 67.1000 67.1000 1402 0.07 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)