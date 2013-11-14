US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as geopolitical risks linger
April 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday amid lingering fears of geopolitical risks and as investors prepared for the first rush of corporate earnings on Thursday.
Nov 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 92,533.89 million rupees Open interest* : 975,181 Total Traded Quantity : 1,413,751 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.3525 85.4900 84.9700 85.2550 44862 3331.34 39084 6366 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.9525 86.1500 85.6600 85.9225 20362 697.11 8119 574 EURINR 29-Jan-14 86.1700 86.5800 85.9925 86.5800 861 11.39 132 27 EURINR 26-Feb-14 86.3025 86.3025 86.3025 86.3025 136 1.73 20 2 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.6500 101.8225 101.1600 101.6125 22593 4233.04 41701 6639 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.2400 102.5575 101.9275 102.3575 12429 737.59 7219 668 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.7150 103.0500 102.5425 103.0500 428 6.58 64 31 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 71 0.52 5 1 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 63.5975 63.6300 63.3100 63.5375 7584 1293.08 20370 3763 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 64.1150 64.1150 63.7800 63.9750 992 12.72 199 123 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 64.0000 64.5000 63.9650 64.4375 7 0.71 11 6 USDINR 27-Nov-13 63.3500 63.6125 63.0900 63.5150 479312 76553.92 1208549 63061 USDINR 27-Dec-13 63.9000 64.0725 63.5725 63.9950 248250 3951.03 61927 3380 USDINR 29-Jan-14 64.2675 64.4800 63.9775 64.3825 52347 649.68 10115 582 USDINR 26-Feb-14 64.6000 64.8225 64.3700 64.7600 39887 503.79 7794 412 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.5100 65.1200 64.5100 65.0925 20810 269.20 4147 242 USDINR 28-Apr-14 65.2400 65.4700 64.9800 65.4450 18699 279.94 4287 174 USDINR 29-Jul-14 66.0500 66.0500 66.0500 66.0500 1122 0.33 5 1 USDINR 27-Aug-14 66.9000 66.9000 66.9000 66.9000 2004 0.07 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 67.2500 67.2500 67.2500 67.2500 1023 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 67.1000 67.1000 67.1000 67.1000 1402 0.07 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.