Nov 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 88,362.93 million rupees Open interest* : 1,004,851 Total Traded Quantity : 1,364,395 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.1900 85.1900 84.4875 84.5700 46054 3198.44 37754 5737 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.7550 85.7625 85.2000 85.2875 26227 865.19 10120 1045 EURINR 29-Jan-14 86.3525 86.3525 85.8000 85.8000 816 4.39 51 13 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.5100 101.6075 100.7550 100.8550 21085 3658.65 36159 5924 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.2700 102.3300 101.6000 101.6350 13476 388.57 3811 593 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.8000 102.9400 102.2300 102.3575 423 3.49 34 24 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.1000 103.1000 103.1000 103.1000 76 0.52 5 1 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 62.9375 62.9750 62.4800 62.5550 7325 1118.86 17826 3149 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 63.4075 63.4250 63.0000 63.0375 1213 54.24 858 217 USDINR 27-Nov-13 63.0000 63.0700 62.5400 62.6250 462411 70119.66 1116919 57155 USDINR 27-Dec-13 63.4850 63.5450 63.0450 63.1150 263333 6227.29 98444 4573 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.9300 63.9450 63.4600 63.5350 52934 808.34 12708 764 USDINR 26-Feb-14 64.2300 64.2600 63.8700 63.9575 39143 543.82 8496 507 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.6100 64.6100 64.2625 64.2950 20936 474.01 7361 375 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.9000 64.9175 64.7100 64.7625 26952 891.73 13762 482 USDINR 28-May-14 65.1000 65.1700 65.0025 65.0825 12265 2.80 43 6 USDINR 26-Jun-14 65.2600 65.9800 65.2600 65.2800 4631 0.65 10 7 USDINR 29-Jul-14 65.5500 65.5500 65.5500 65.5500 1122 0.07 1 1 USDINR 27-Aug-14 66.0100 66.0100 66.0100 66.0100 2004 0.07 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 66.3100 66.3100 66.3100 66.3100 1023 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 67.1500 67.1500 66.7600 66.7600 1402 2.08 31 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)