Nov 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 99,465.41 million rupees Open interest* : 968,152 Total Traded Quantity : 1,542,347 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.2475 84.3750 83.8125 84.2800 31835 5244.03 62327 8064 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.0525 85.0600 84.5200 85.0125 26083 753.66 8885 933 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.4000 85.5500 85.1000 85.4950 915 13.91 163 42 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 100.4775 100.5450 99.8575 100.3900 17660 4148.46 41386 6906 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.4000 101.4000 100.6500 101.1275 13733 516.88 5118 880 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.8300 101.9500 101.3500 101.8525 450 15.06 148 68 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.0500 102.2500 102.0000 102.1925 79 1.12 11 5 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 103.0000 103.0000 102.8000 102.8000 11 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 62.3525 62.5800 62.0900 62.5250 7110 1234.64 19792 3703 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 62.9000 63.0300 62.5750 62.9875 1993 187.25 2980 588 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 63.4900 63.4900 63.0500 63.3450 8 0.63 10 7 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.2600 62.4900 61.9650 62.4350 438408 79304.85 1273612 67929 USDINR 27-Dec-13 63.0200 63.0200 62.4675 62.9325 267461 6625.58 105567 5543 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.2000 63.4200 62.8925 63.3700 52227 708.37 11218 787 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.6300 63.8500 63.3500 63.8125 39687 329.89 5190 332 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.1000 64.2100 63.7000 64.1850 21070 244.35 3820 306 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.5700 64.6250 64.1500 64.6025 26981 133.86 2077 167 USDINR 28-May-14 64.8000 64.9025 64.6025 64.9000 12259 1.56 24 14 USDINR 26-Jun-14 65.1500 65.1500 64.8000 64.8000 4631 0.13 2 2 USDINR 29-Jul-14 65.1000 65.1000 65.1000 65.1000 1122 0.07 1 1 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.4500 65.4500 65.4500 65.4500 2004 0.07 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 66.2000 66.2000 65.9000 66.1500 1023 0.33 5 3 USDINR 29-Oct-14 66.7000 66.7000 66.2500 66.2500 1402 0.53 8 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)