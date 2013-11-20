Nov 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 86,115.78 million rupees Open interest* : 968,681 Total Traded Quantity : 1,330,150 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.5000 84.9875 84.4800 84.6975 28305 3577.99 42221 6918 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.1500 85.6625 85.1500 85.3900 26443 519.68 6081 1068 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.7825 86.0800 85.7825 85.9000 945 6.62 77 21 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 100.5000 101.2800 100.4450 101.0825 18291 4165.68 41269 7444 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.3700 102.0500 101.2500 101.8400 14768 402.32 3954 830 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.9500 102.6000 101.9500 102.5600 457 11.56 113 45 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.2500 103.1000 102.2500 103.1000 84 0.72 7 7 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 103.3000 103.6900 103.3000 103.6900 13 0.31 3 3 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 62.4975 62.7600 62.2800 62.6900 6802 1200.05 19171 4027 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 62.7500 63.2075 62.7500 63.1275 1958 40.15 637 256 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 63.4975 63.5050 63.4800 63.4800 9 0.38 6 5 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 63.5100 63.5100 63.5100 63.5100 1 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.3975 62.7575 62.2900 62.6175 434758 71368.40 1140294 59373 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.9250 63.2300 62.7775 63.1100 278384 4118.48 65290 4277 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.3000 63.6600 63.2375 63.5475 52612 384.44 6053 411 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.8475 64.1000 63.6600 63.9800 39941 233.69 3654 223 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.1700 64.4600 64.1700 64.3650 20978 43.45 675 68 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.6475 64.9000 64.6475 64.7250 26975 32.94 508 38 USDINR 28-May-14 65.1475 65.2300 64.9050 65.0600 12336 8.20 126 17 USDINR 26-Jun-14 65.5000 65.5000 65.5000 65.5000 4621 0.66 10 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)