Nov 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 75,107.00 million rupees Open interest* : 938,838 Total Traded Quantity : 1,145,722 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.7700 85.1625 84.7125 85.0825 25775 3914.39 46048 6594 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.4100 85.8700 85.3575 85.7800 31862 1024.79 11956 1509 EURINR 29-Jan-14 84.9500 86.3700 84.9500 86.2900 1079 30.36 352 53 EURINR 26-Feb-14 86.6000 86.6000 86.6000 86.6000 146 0.87 10 1 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.8525 102.2075 101.7725 101.9100 18275 3337.09 32709 5664 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.5900 103.0500 102.5500 102.7700 19979 670.68 6519 1239 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 103.2500 103.6400 103.0025 103.4500 556 20.29 196 76 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 104.1000 104.2000 103.9500 103.9500 86 0.31 3 3 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 104.6000 104.6000 104.5000 104.5000 45 2.82 27 5 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.5000 104.8000 104.5000 104.8000 26 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 62.1675 62.5000 62.1175 62.1800 6990 1161.23 18631 3173 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 62.6000 62.9650 62.5650 62.6350 2799 162.42 2587 475 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 63.0550 63.2100 63.0500 63.2100 12 0.57 9 5 USDINR 27-Nov-13 63.0325 63.1825 62.9075 62.9500 349694 56868.42 902362 48939 USDINR 27-Dec-13 63.5000 63.6650 63.4000 63.4525 317287 6526.59 102756 5676 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.8750 64.0850 63.8300 63.8725 55372 762.99 11929 609 USDINR 26-Feb-14 64.3050 64.5000 64.2275 64.3050 38423 187.41 2913 146 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.6825 64.8575 64.6450 64.6725 22795 220.15 3404 201 USDINR 28-Apr-14 65.0000 65.2650 65.0000 65.0700 27709 186.73 2870 172 USDINR 28-May-14 65.3500 65.5875 65.3100 65.3850 12257 27.85 426 26 USDINR 26-Jun-14 65.6000 65.9275 65.5525 65.6500 4644 0.72 11 5 USDINR 27-Aug-14 66.2000 66.2000 66.2000 66.2000 2004 0.07 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 66.5000 66.5000 66.5000 66.5000 1023 0.07 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.