Nov 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 61,169.91 million rupees Open interest* : 794,415 Total Traded Quantity : 933,435 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.3025 85.6775 85.1500 85.4075 47710 4392.41 51405 6302 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.8500 86.2000 85.7550 86.0125 3842 122.64 1426 276 EURINR 26-Feb-14 86.3000 86.6500 86.3000 86.4600 225 15.39 178 27 EURINR 28-Apr-14 87.0500 87.3000 87.0500 87.3000 72 0.87 10 3 EURINR 28-May-14 87.7500 87.7500 87.7500 87.7500 82 0.44 5 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.3050 102.8250 102.2300 102.6550 31920 3281.51 32013 6600 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.9000 103.4500 102.8800 103.3450 1696 105.14 1019 342 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.4550 104.0500 103.4500 103.9450 123 6.23 60 38 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 104.4900 104.5000 104.2500 104.2500 71 0.84 8 4 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 61.5925 61.6500 61.3575 61.4700 7673 962.38 15644 2842 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 62.0650 62.8000 61.8025 61.8825 343 59.82 966 149 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.8200 63.0000 62.7200 62.8425 514840 50978.45 811075 38829 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.3200 63.4200 63.1325 63.2675 77674 978.04 15460 1061 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.7000 63.8000 63.5400 63.6850 36993 189.11 2972 168 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.0500 64.1500 63.9150 64.0275 26075 62.00 968 72 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.4350 64.5475 64.3500 64.4150 28020 7.66 119 21 USDINR 28-May-14 64.7625 64.7625 64.7350 64.7350 12213 0.26 4 4 USDINR 26-Jun-14 65.1000 65.1600 65.1000 65.1600 4842 6.58 101 2 USDINR 26-Nov-14 67.0025 67.1025 67.0025 67.1025 1 0.13 2 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)