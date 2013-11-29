Nov 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 73,072.80 million rupees Open interest* : 815,522 Total Traded Quantity : 1,124,847 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.4550 85.7950 85.2000 85.6100 44824 3909.23 45720 6736 EURINR 29-Jan-14 86.1500 86.3500 85.7700 86.1825 5110 277.96 3230 491 EURINR 26-Feb-14 86.4200 86.8000 86.4200 86.6500 292 12.47 144 28 EURINR 27-Mar-14 87.0500 87.0500 87.0500 87.0500 190 2.18 25 2 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.7000 103.0000 102.3825 102.7325 30072 2860.60 27869 5741 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 103.2600 103.6400 103.0550 103.4475 4290 499.88 4838 617 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.7000 104.2000 103.7000 103.9800 146 5.93 57 31 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 104.2500 104.5000 104.2500 104.5000 83 1.25 12 4 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 105.0000 105.0000 105.0000 105.0000 27 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 61.2300 61.6000 61.0750 61.5025 7541 1296.21 21131 3726 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 61.6000 61.9500 61.4925 61.8550 577 34.86 565 106 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.7900 63.0475 62.5575 62.9125 525498 62203.30 990183 46973 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.1750 63.4625 62.9775 63.3325 86211 1738.50 27485 1673 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.5350 63.8500 63.4000 63.7275 37240 65.34 1027 140 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.8000 64.2000 63.7700 64.1000 26462 52.09 813 62 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.2500 64.6100 64.2000 64.5050 28216 56.72 880 68 USDINR 28-May-14 64.6000 64.9550 64.5200 64.8425 12473 53.46 826 65 USDINR 26-Jun-14 65.2000 65.2500 65.2000 65.2500 4841 1.37 21 3 USDINR 29-Oct-14 66.2800 66.7000 66.2800 66.3000 1414 0.33 5 4 USDINR 26-Nov-14 66.2500 66.4700 66.2475 66.4700 15 1.00 15 4 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)