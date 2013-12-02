Dec 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 89,921.77 million rupees Open interest* : 859,363 Total Traded Quantity : 1,391,237 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.4350 85.4350 84.6800 84.7850 48129 4983.42 58653 8923 EURINR 29-Jan-14 86.0000 86.0000 85.3000 85.4050 4995 220.80 2583 370 EURINR 26-Feb-14 86.4000 86.4000 85.8450 85.8925 305 4.31 50 18 EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.3100 86.7800 86.3100 86.5000 74 0.26 3 3 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.8925 103.1000 102.2125 102.6425 35007 3829.85 37330 7430 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 103.5450 103.6000 102.9600 103.3350 4311 92.34 894 253 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 104.1000 104.1000 103.6100 103.9975 139 7.79 75 26 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 104.5000 104.5000 104.3200 104.3200 85 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 61.4500 61.4500 60.7400 60.9025 9760 1027.97 16852 3416 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 61.7000 61.7000 61.1700 61.3000 434 42.53 692 135 USDINR 27-Dec-13 63.1350 63.1350 62.2500 62.6250 548454 75253.68 1203588 57153 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.2025 63.2025 62.7100 63.0600 87199 3008.82 47789 2727 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.5175 63.5800 63.1100 63.4775 35733 490.07 7733 498 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.8000 63.9250 63.5000 63.8950 28140 460.09 7213 317 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.2700 64.3500 63.9675 64.3500 32940 442.82 6900 320 USDINR 28-May-14 64.6650 64.7500 64.2500 64.7500 12958 51.19 794 60 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.8050 65.0000 64.5525 65.0000 4805 3.17 49 10 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.9975 65.2500 64.8150 65.2500 1117 0.26 4 4 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.2475 65.6325 65.0650 65.6325 2007 0.39 6 5 USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.6000 65.9200 65.6000 65.9200 1325 0.13 2 2 USDINR 29-Oct-14 66.0800 66.0800 66.0200 66.0375 1414 0.26 4 4 USDINR 26-Nov-14 66.0300 66.4600 66.0300 66.4600 32 1.39 21 12 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)