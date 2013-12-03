Dec 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 53,775.11 million rupees Open interest* : 832,488 Total Traded Quantity : 821,740 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.8275 85.1200 84.7525 85.0825 41687 3531.04 41559 6577 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.5000 85.6800 85.3275 85.6450 4603 192.37 2249 363 EURINR 26-Feb-14 86.0600 86.2000 86.0000 86.2000 310 5.68 66 13 EURINR 28-Apr-14 87.0000 87.0000 87.0000 87.0000 79 0.44 5 1 EURINR 28-May-14 87.5000 87.5000 87.5000 87.5000 82 0.44 5 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.6500 102.9500 102.4425 102.9200 33388 3229.93 31452 6320 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 103.4400 103.6675 103.1500 103.6025 4054 76.92 744 182 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.9175 104.2500 103.9000 104.2450 161 2.81 27 19 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 104.7500 104.7500 104.5025 104.5400 92 0.73 7 3 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 60.7850 61.1300 60.6325 61.0825 8924 1206.87 19829 3638 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 61.2975 61.5500 61.0625 61.5100 527 61.95 1012 169 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 61.5000 61.5000 61.5000 61.5000 1 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.6900 62.8400 62.5700 62.7200 528645 43030.95 686317 37465 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.7725 63.7725 62.9950 63.1350 93295 1787.03 28314 1364 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.6000 63.6500 63.4225 63.5525 35177 350.86 5523 255 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.0250 64.0250 63.8550 63.9750 29107 206.04 3222 113 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.4500 64.4500 64.3000 64.3900 32453 62.32 968 53 USDINR 28-May-14 64.7925 64.8000 64.7300 64.7975 12976 18.39 284 17 USDINR 26-Jun-14 65.0000 65.1000 65.0000 65.1000 4787 3.32 51 6 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.4975 65.4975 65.4975 65.4975 2007 0.13 2 2 USDINR 26-Nov-14 66.5000 66.8000 66.5000 66.5025 133 6.85 103 6 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)