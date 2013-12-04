Dec 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 76,913.12 million rupees Open interest* : 832,080 Total Traded Quantity : 1,180,500 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.1500 85.5200 84.8250 84.9200 43386 4197.02 49286 8409 EURINR 29-Jan-14 86.0000 86.0925 85.4300 85.5125 4546 100.19 1169 325 EURINR 26-Feb-14 86.5000 86.5000 86.0100 86.0350 313 5.08 59 16 EURINR 27-Mar-14 86.2025 86.2025 86.2025 86.2025 191 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.9925 103.1000 102.1300 102.2075 31482 4317.99 42084 8877 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 103.6075 103.7700 102.8375 102.8850 3613 184.38 1788 429 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 104.3000 104.3000 103.5500 103.5775 139 8.42 81 38 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 104.8000 104.8000 104.0025 104.0750 96 1.67 16 8 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 61.3500 61.4050 60.9150 60.9925 8561 1245.48 20373 4150 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 61.6725 61.8175 61.3475 61.4175 739 33.22 540 154 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.8200 62.9475 62.4375 62.4925 528846 62705.40 1000128 55764 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.2175 63.3550 62.8600 62.9075 88976 2575.95 40853 2734 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.6325 63.7500 63.3000 63.3350 41953 945.48 14895 812 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.0225 64.1550 63.6775 63.7200 28260 252.76 3958 274 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.4000 64.5900 64.1025 64.1600 30900 253.43 3941 210 USDINR 28-May-14 64.9000 64.9100 64.4475 64.4625 13053 30.64 474 34 USDINR 26-Jun-14 65.0500 65.0500 64.7200 64.7275 5280 39.19 603 21 USDINR 29-Oct-14 66.4000 66.4000 66.1500 66.1500 1414 0.73 11 2 USDINR 26-Nov-14 66.7000 66.8000 66.5000 66.6975 332 15.99 240 22 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)