Dec 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 58,050.77 million rupees Open interest* : 818,374 Total Traded Quantity : 902,415 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.5500 84.7800 84.4275 84.5550 38811 2840.42 33592 5265 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.1975 85.2200 85.0000 85.1225 6692 361.38 4246 490 EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.7400 85.7500 85.5900 85.6900 340 1.03 12 7 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.1475 101.2700 100.8775 101.1800 21500 3302.86 32666 6211 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.7950 101.9000 101.5625 101.8325 4123 137.08 1347 441 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.4000 102.5200 102.2500 102.5100 147 4.71 46 34 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 60.8100 60.8500 60.5000 60.6100 8820 1458.43 24042 3710 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 61.2425 61.3000 60.9500 61.0400 1076 42.39 694 142 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 61.4500 61.4500 61.4500 61.4500 58 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.9500 62.0100 61.7925 61.8600 508530 47380.02 765436 42334 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.3475 62.4400 62.2275 62.2875 98095 1739.73 27916 1804 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.7950 62.8600 62.6600 62.7425 44671 398.42 6348 342 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.1700 63.2700 63.0725 63.1550 29776 283.50 4487 201 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.6000 63.6800 63.5450 63.5450 30865 72.12 1134 185 USDINR 28-May-14 63.9650 64.0600 63.9000 63.9500 13198 13.24 207 17 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.4000 64.4100 64.2975 64.2975 5297 13.79 217 6 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.7000 64.7000 64.5500 64.5500 1117 0.13 2 2 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.0000 65.0000 64.8500 64.8500 2011 0.45 7 3 USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.2500 65.2500 65.2000 65.2000 1326 0.13 2 2 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.7000 65.8000 65.4000 65.5000 1419 0.72 11 6 USDINR 26-Nov-14 66.0000 66.0000 65.9975 65.9975 502 0.13 2 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)