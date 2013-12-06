Dec 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National
Stock Exchange on Friday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 58,050.77 million rupees
Open interest* : 818,374
Total Traded Quantity : 902,415
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of
Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades
---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------
EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.5500 84.7800 84.4275 84.5550 38811 2840.42 33592 5265
EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.1975 85.2200 85.0000 85.1225 6692 361.38 4246 490
EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.7400 85.7500 85.5900 85.6900 340 1.03 12 7
GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.1475 101.2700 100.8775 101.1800 21500 3302.86 32666 6211
GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.7950 101.9000 101.5625 101.8325 4123 137.08 1347 441
GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.4000 102.5200 102.2500 102.5100 147 4.71 46 34
JPYINR 27-Dec-13 60.8100 60.8500 60.5000 60.6100 8820 1458.43 24042 3710
JPYINR 29-Jan-14 61.2425 61.3000 60.9500 61.0400 1076 42.39 694 142
JPYINR 26-Feb-14 61.4500 61.4500 61.4500 61.4500 58 0.06 1 1
USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.9500 62.0100 61.7925 61.8600 508530 47380.02 765436 42334
USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.3475 62.4400 62.2275 62.2875 98095 1739.73 27916 1804
USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.7950 62.8600 62.6600 62.7425 44671 398.42 6348 342
USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.1700 63.2700 63.0725 63.1550 29776 283.50 4487 201
USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.6000 63.6800 63.5450 63.5450 30865 72.12 1134 185
USDINR 28-May-14 63.9650 64.0600 63.9000 63.9500 13198 13.24 207 17
USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.4000 64.4100 64.2975 64.2975 5297 13.79 217 6
USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.7000 64.7000 64.5500 64.5500 1117 0.13 2 2
USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.0000 65.0000 64.8500 64.8500 2011 0.45 7 3
USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.2500 65.2500 65.2000 65.2000 1326 0.13 2 2
USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.7000 65.8000 65.4000 65.5000 1419 0.72 11 6
USDINR 26-Nov-14 66.0000 66.0000 65.9975 65.9975 502 0.13 2 2
# in million rupees
* Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours.
Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India
