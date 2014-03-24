Mar 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 63,402.93 million rupees Open interest* : 785,807 Total Traded Quantity : 990,987 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Mar-14 84.0600 84.0600 83.5900 83.6850 20291 4213.25 50290 7880 EURINR 28-Apr-14 84.5500 84.5500 84.1200 84.2125 26213 1722.09 20428 2684 EURINR 28-May-14 84.9000 84.9000 84.5800 84.6400 1869 53.28 628 122 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 100.5650 100.5650 100.0350 100.2450 12020 2906.98 29009 6790 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 101.3300 101.3300 100.7075 100.9500 15334 777.76 7710 1670 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.7225 101.7225 101.3000 101.5275 1093 23.93 236 73 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.1025 102.1025 101.5000 102.1000 166 9.19 90 18 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 59.4675 59.4850 59.1625 59.3750 4941 737.13 12428 3085 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.8000 59.8100 59.5500 59.7450 1861 127.98 2144 496 JPYINR 28-May-14 60.0000 60.1000 60.0000 60.1000 21 0.66 11 7 USDINR 26-Mar-14 60.9950 60.9950 60.6850 60.7850 309363 42932.21 706448 39091 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.4125 61.4125 61.1075 61.1975 284721 8527.10 139354 7329 USDINR 28-May-14 61.7100 61.7100 61.4425 61.5300 60907 942.62 15320 673 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.9325 61.9600 61.8000 61.8900 22153 196.22 3170 177 USDINR 28-Jul-14 62.2300 62.2750 62.1700 62.2325 15074 100.63 1617 84 USDINR 26-Aug-14 62.5075 62.6475 62.5000 62.6100 7129 121.48 1942 67 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.4500 63.4500 63.4500 63.4500 1125 0.63 10 1 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.5000 64.5000 64.3000 64.3300 1526 9.78 152 14 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)