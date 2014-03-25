Mar 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 73,504.34 million rupees Open interest* : 787,811 Total Traded Quantity : 1,162,636 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Mar-14 83.8325 83.9450 83.4600 83.5200 13623 3149.28 37625 7083 EURINR 28-Apr-14 84.4325 84.4600 84.0000 84.0900 30674 1796.42 21323 3448 EURINR 28-May-14 84.7925 84.8000 84.4800 84.4900 2061 76.62 905 170 EURINR 26-Jun-14 85.0000 85.2000 85.0000 85.2000 49 2.89 34 5 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 100.1075 100.1125 99.6950 99.7525 9927 2967.74 29720 5998 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 100.7425 100.7425 100.4000 100.4675 15556 1020.54 10149 2151 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.3825 101.3825 100.9825 101.0400 974 48.03 475 81 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 101.0025 102.2900 101.0025 101.5825 169 1.02 10 8 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 59.3700 59.3700 59.1000 59.1575 4391 533.53 9008 2626 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.7250 59.7275 59.4850 59.5450 2386 182.22 3057 721 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.7500 60.0000 59.7000 60.0000 31 0.96 16 7 USDINR 26-Mar-14 60.7450 60.7450 60.4375 60.4750 253647 46677.06 771042 42284 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.3750 61.3750 60.8725 60.9050 331826 14976.81 245666 11759 USDINR 28-May-14 61.4000 61.4275 61.2225 61.2450 64168 1173.33 19137 960 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.6775 61.7650 61.5825 61.6275 24360 426.97 6924 290 USDINR 28-Jul-14 62.1300 62.1300 61.9525 61.9925 16919 237.10 3822 219 USDINR 26-Aug-14 62.3900 62.4200 62.2600 62.2825 8010 137.54 2206 95 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.6025 62.7400 62.6025 62.6150 2384 29.44 470 22 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.9800 62.9800 62.9200 62.9225 1417 3.34 53 8 USDINR 26-Nov-14 63.2425 63.3000 63.2425 63.2550 1174 13.48 213 6 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.5100 63.5700 63.5100 63.5700 1207 7.30 115 7 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.8200 64.0000 63.8000 63.9000 1601 13.79 216 6 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.0500 64.3975 64.0350 64.2500 1257 28.94 450 20 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)