Mar 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 56,870.21 million rupees Open interest* : 620,134 Total Traded Quantity : 891,920 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 83.4500 83.5600 83.1400 83.3675 40804 3616.76 43407 7681 EURINR 28-May-14 83.8075 84.0025 83.6000 83.8175 2814 109.45 1306 240 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.2900 84.3650 84.1500 84.1500 72 4.55 54 15 EURINR 28-Jul-14 84.1000 85.1500 84.1000 85.1500 4 0.34 4 4 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 100.1700 100.8875 100.1700 100.7225 16299 4421.64 43972 8915 GBPINR 28-May-14 100.9550 101.4500 100.8000 101.3325 1338 134.44 1330 328 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 101.6000 102.0000 101.3050 101.9550 186 6.71 66 26 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 102.7500 102.8500 102.7500 102.7500 10 1.03 10 4 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.4500 103.4500 103.4500 103.4500 25 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.3400 59.5050 59.1825 59.3900 4239 1315.03 22154 4741 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.6775 59.8000 59.5500 59.7225 311 32.82 550 131 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.9500 59.9900 59.9500 59.9900 21 1.20 20 9 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.5450 60.7200 60.4800 60.6650 403429 44933.49 741658 41345 USDINR 28-May-14 60.9000 61.0600 60.8275 61.0050 80868 1545.16 25361 1246 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.2200 61.4075 61.1800 61.3650 26875 330.85 5400 250 USDINR 28-Jul-14 61.5700 61.7800 61.5650 61.7100 16593 118.32 1919 126 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.9100 62.1000 61.9100 62.0925 9479 79.44 1282 64 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.2825 62.3000 62.2075 62.2975 2717 9.15 147 15 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.4400 62.7200 62.4400 62.7200 1424 12.61 201 2 USDINR 26-Nov-14 63.1500 63.1500 62.9000 63.0800 1552 24.69 392 14 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.7000 63.7000 63.3500 63.5575 1206 0.89 14 4 USDINR 28-Jan-15 64.0000 64.0000 63.6400 63.9500 1679 6.01 94 8 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.8000 64.3500 63.8000 64.2700 7654 130.37 2032 45 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.6100 64.6100 64.3500 64.5725 535 35.16 546 21 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)