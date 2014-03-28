Mar 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 81,133.07 million rupees Open interest* : 665,441 Total Traded Quantity : 1,283,833 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 83.1725 83.2050 82.4175 82.5900 39154 5036.42 60822 11065 EURINR 28-May-14 83.6450 83.6450 82.9075 83.0250 3334 305.51 3674 675 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.0000 84.0000 83.5000 83.5000 91 10.87 130 17 EURINR 28-Jul-14 84.0000 84.2000 84.0000 84.2000 28 2.27 27 4 EURINR 29-Dec-14 86.0000 86.0000 86.0000 86.0000 2 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 100.6400 100.6400 99.8100 99.9575 18044 5469.19 54592 11147 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.2000 101.2000 100.4150 100.5675 1494 133.16 1321 350 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 101.6000 101.6000 100.9800 101.2125 188 5.56 55 21 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 101.0100 101.0100 101.0100 101.0100 31 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.4025 103.4025 103.4025 103.4025 35 1.03 10 1 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.4050 59.4525 58.5175 58.7750 6221 1255.41 21266 5180 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.6525 59.7550 58.9175 59.1400 469 45.10 761 207 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.9900 59.9900 59.3000 59.3000 57 2.21 37 16 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 60.8000 60.8000 60.8000 60.8000 1 0.06 1 1 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.5900 60.5900 60.0775 60.1625 439919 65681.20 1089006 54967 USDINR 28-May-14 60.9000 60.9000 60.4150 60.4875 81562 1984.84 32747 1972 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.2300 61.2300 60.7775 60.8550 27402 291.45 4779 314 USDINR 28-Jul-14 61.5425 61.5925 61.1775 61.2150 16582 239.82 3913 180 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.9200 61.9200 61.5175 61.5400 10631 274.35 4451 148 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.1200 62.2000 61.8000 61.8400 3508 129.13 2083 94 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.4800 62.5000 62.2000 62.2200 1432 0.94 15 5 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.8600 63.0000 62.5025 62.5100 1860 26.02 416 19 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.2000 63.4000 62.8200 62.8200 1307 40.11 634 4 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.5500 63.6000 62.8200 63.1000 1889 14.02 222 18 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.8000 64.2000 63.4800 63.6550 9655 144.13 2247 27 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.2000 64.6900 63.9500 63.9500 545 40.08 622 10 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)